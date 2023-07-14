Bees and other pests could catch your RV on fire. Don’t let this happen

An RV owner in one of my Facebook groups asked, “Any idea what caused this?” One of the most important reasons why we write these articles is to help you and to help protect others in the campground. It is very important to learn all you can when it comes to RV maintenance and why… especially when it comes to preventing RV fires!

How pests can cause RV fires

So with that being said, let’s talk about propane. Did you know that LP gas has a garlic byproduct in it that attracts bees, spiders, mud daubers, and other pests into your appliances? This can cause damage to your appliances, and can even cause a fire.

This is caused by something getting into the burner chamber and causing it to incorrectly burn. I would advise that you take the unit in for service if you see any signs of this on your side wall.

Just like a chimney can catch on fire, so can your RV. So if you see this, please stop using your RV until you have it corrected.

It’s important to know what you own!

Should you need to troubleshoot or order any parts for your water heater, you’ll need to have the right information to take care of your investment. Check out the pictures to know your water heater basics:

Know your water heater brand.

Know where to locate your model and serial number.

Identify basic water heater parts.

It’s a good idea to take pictures of your appliance model and serial numbers and send them to yourself. This information is very important for you to get any replacement parts if needed.

Depending on your use, your water heater should be serviced every 6–12 months to keep it maintained and to prevent costly replacement and damage.

This could have burnt the unit to the ground! It could be at your house or your favorite campground! Make sure to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for all your appliance services.

