Best demonstration of travel trailer sway danger

Trailer sway is dangerous and can ultimately prove deadly when it results in a crash. Here, we believe, is the best video demonstration of how trailer sway occurs and how to prevent it.

Watch as a toy car pulls a trailer on a special treadmill where the load in the trailer can be switched easily from place to place — front, back, middle, etc., each method affecting the vehicle’s towing stability. See the absolutely worst way to position a load.

If you own a travel trailer, please watch this video from Australia.

