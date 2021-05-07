A big fat lie RV dealers tell buyers

By Chuck Woodbury

I wish more RV dealers were like Haylett RV in Coldwater, Michigan. I especially wish more dealers were as honest with their customers as this company. Josh Winters of Haylett RV, who goes by Josh the RV Nerd, records many YouTube videos, often a few a week. Some “pitch” a particular rig — par for the course for an RV dealer. But others are simply great advice on virtually every aspect of RVing from buying an RV to using one.

I believe that if more dealers were so honest, they’d end up with more loyal customers. In this short video, Josh offers a warning to would-be buyers about a scam (he doesn’t call it that, but that’s what it is) that some dealers pull on buyers that ends up costing them a lot more money and potential financial heartache down the road.

If you or someone you know is about to buy an RV, take a few minutes to watch this video or pass it along to someone who is.

Thanks for your honesty, Josh. You’re a breath of fresh air.

