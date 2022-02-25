Big FMCA rally coming to Tucson in March

FMCA, an international organization of RV owners, will host its 104th International Convention and RV Expo at the Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson, Arizona, March 23 to 26. The event was originally scheduled for March 2020, but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The club canceled both its two 2020 major rallies but later held successful gatherings in Perry, Georgia, and Gillette, Wyoming, in 2021. The upcoming Tucson event is open to all RV owners, not just club members.

“FMCA hasn’t hosted a convention in Tucson since 1985, so this visit is long overdue,” said FMCA events director Doug Uhlenbrock. “We are hoping that the fairgrounds will accommodate our needs well enough to become part of our regular rotation.”

One key element of the event is an RV Expo. Major RV manufacturers and dealers bring their latest models for tours. RV-related accessories, components, services and other products of interest to travelers will be represented as well.

When not shopping, attendees can take part in seminars by RV experts. Topics range from tire maintenance, technology and safe driving, to RV trips to Alaska, New Zealand/Australia and more. A variety of daytime and evening entertainment is offered.

Multiple options are available for attending. Those with RVs are invited to stay on site to enjoy all the activities. The gate registration price for on-site stays is $245 (electric hookups are extra), which also grants RV owners who are not members of FMCA a one-year membership.

For attendees who want to view only the RV displays and the supplier and component exhibits, admission is $10 per day or $25 for a family of three or more; children 12 and under are free with an accompanying adult. Individuals with an active military ID are admitted free as well. The day pass for Wednesday, March 23, will also be good for Thursday, March 24.

Those who would like to take in the exhibits and also attend seminars and entertainment may purchase a daily passport for $50.

RV Expo hours will be Wednesday, March 23, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, March 24 through 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free public parking will be available by entering the fairgrounds via Gate C off Brekke Road. For more information or to register, visit www.fmca.com/fmca-tucson-2022-learn-more.

