GMC recalls many pickup trucks, other vehicles

GM has issued a recall for some 2022 and 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 models due to an issue related to daytime running lights (DRLs) failing to deactivate. The recall of approximately 740,000 vehicles which includes many other GM vehicles, affects both U.S. and Canadian models.

Affected vehicles fitted with faulty DRLs don’t deactivate when the headlights are turned on, and fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

DRLs that fail to deactivate fail could cause glare for oncoming drivers and increase the risk of a crash and injury.

Certified GM technicians will be instructed to update the body control module software at the dealership, or through an over-the-air (OTA) update, free of charge.

Besides the 2022-2023 GMC Sierra 1500, the recall also impacts several other GM vehicles, including:

2022-2023 Chevy Silverado 1500

2022-2023 Chevy Suburban

2022-2023 Chevy Tahoe

2022-2023 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL

2021-2023 Buick Envision

2020-2023 Cadillac CT4

2020-2023 Cadillac CT5

2022-2023 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV

American owners unsure whether or not their vehicle is affected by the recall can visit my.gm.com/recalls and type in their VIN to see any open recalls or other actions that may be active on it. Canadian owners can do the same at my.gm.ca/gm/en/recalls.