RV Daily Tips. Thursday, December 15, 2022

“The surest way to corrupt a youth is to instruct him to hold in higher esteem those who think alike than those who think differently.” ―Friedrich Nietzsche

How long can you safely keep fresh water in your RV’s tank?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Having your RV sitting in the driveway, “ready to roll” on a spur-of-the-moment trip, is one of the gifts of our lifestyle. One thing you need to consider is how long does the “fresh” water in the RV’s tank stay fresh?

Got propane and gas in the tanks? Holding tanks empty? If you keep a few clothes in the rig, some non-perishable food items, and grab whatever else from your house fridge, your RV is up to an “instant getaway.” Ah, but what about the fresh water tank? How long can you safely keep water in it before worrying about “bugs”?

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Should we replace the water supply hose going to toilet?

Dear Dave,

There was a nick in the flexible water line with white sleeve inside. We have repaired it with a connector and two clamps. No leaks. However, there is now a small amount of water visible between the inner liner and hose. Will this eventually become a problem? Do we need to replace entire water supply line? Thanks. —Ron, 2018 28 ft. Minnie Plus 5th wheel

7 reasons to RV in Quartzsite and 3 reasons not to

By Cheri Sicard

Every winter scores of RVers flock to Quartzsite, Arizona. In the video below, Bob Wells from Cheap RV Living gives seven reasons why he thinks it is a good idea to go to Quartzsite in the winter, and he does recommend it. Ever the realist, he does balance out the advice with three reasons why a visit to the RV mecca that is Quartzsite might not be right for you, as well.

You’ve heard of sleepwalking, but what about sleep-driving?

We RVers spend a lot of time driving. We’ve, sadly, gotten good at “distracted driving” – settling arguments with our kids as they scream in the back seat, telling our dog to quit barking at a passing truck, ignoring a ringing cell phone when we just know it could be something IMPORTANT! Anyone who drives knows all about this. But we bet you’ve never heard of something a whole lot more dangerous – sleep driving! Driving while asleep? That’s right. Read more.

Will you/did you put up a Christmas tree this holiday season?

Another way to store spray cans

“We all have many aerosol cans we use for maintenance and cleaning, etc. I have found the best way to carry them in my motorhome basement is in a plastic ammo can. They are inexpensive and available in many big box stores. They stay in one place, are easy to access, and with the lid closed and latched nothing can leak or spray if something falls on them.” —Thanks to Mark Anderson

Histography

This website is so neat! It combines sounds, animations and visuals so you can “relive” history through an interactive timeline. There are 14 billion years of history here. The information comes from Wikipedia and new events are added every day.

Macaroni & Cheese Comfort Bake

by Monette Peralta from Pacific Beach, CA

Want a fancier macaroni and cheese recipe? Make this the next time you need mac and cheese to serve alongside barbecue, at a holiday event, or just when you want comfort food for dinner. Torn pieces of bread give this casserole a nice buttery and crunchy top. The sauce is so creamy. Smoked gouda adds a smoky flavor and makes the sauce taste like there may be bacon. Rich, savory, and very filling, this will feed a lot of people.

Avocados do not ripen on trees. They have to be picked first.

“Pita, a Corgi/Jack Russell mix, likes to sleep like a human. Pita also likes scratches 24/7. She tolerates her brothers (a Corgi and a Chihuahua). She loves being outside at the site to watch wildlife.” —Elizabeth Cashdollar

