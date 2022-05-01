Big trucks, big bucks: Two new Hummer EVs each fetch more than 250K

The scarcity of new, electric pickup trucks has reached a dubious new selling milestone. Two new GMC Hummer EV pickups have sold at auction for more than twice the vehicles’ respective sticker prices.

At a dealer auction April 27 in Texas, a Hummer EV Edition 1, with a sticker price of $112,595, sold for more than $250,000, although the final price wasn’t announced.

On the same day, another new Hummer EV sold at a Cars and Bids auction for $260,420.

General Motors in March reported it had received more than 65,000 reservations for the Hummer EV. The base version of the massive pickup truck isn’t expected to be on the market until 2024.

Hummer calls its new EV Edition 1 “supertruck.” Only 99 have been delivered to date. A larger fleet of Hummer EVs is expected.

Anticipated for several years, the new Hummer was announced last year. Its features include:

CrabWalk™: In low-speed situations, the front and rear wheels can turn the same way for a “crabbing” type maneuver. The rear wheels can also turn opposite the front wheels. The feature improves precise handling at higher speeds and a tight turning radius at lower speeds.

Display screens: Two large monitors will be featured: one for the instrument panel, and one for the infotainment system.

Removable roof: The Hummer’s roof is clear and the panels can also be removed for a convertible-like approach.

Super Cruise: It’s hands-free driving on mapped roads – about 200,000 miles in the United States.

Standard equipment on all of the Hummers will include Super Cruise capability with three years of service, UltraVision with High Definition Surround Vision, and Digital Key. Also included are 35-inch-OD tires, Infinity Roof (with removable panels), power rear drop glass and a 6-function MultiPro Tailgate.

