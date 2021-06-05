Bird nest blues: It’s illegal to move a bird’s nest – even if it’s on your RV!

An RV neighbor of ours has been engaged in a bird battle for more than a week. It seems a robin has its sights set on the perfect nesting spot: under our friends’ Class A slide out. Somehow the little guy found a hollow corner that looked perfect for a nest. So, he and his mate have been working tirelessly to find straw bits, dried grass, and other suitable building material for their home. It’s been fun to watch. Well, from my perspective, that is. My neighbor isn’t enjoying the show!

The kicker: In the United States, it is illegal to remove or destroy an active bird’s nest. An active nest is defined as one with eggs or brooding adults in it. Only when the nest has been abandoned can the nest be removed.

Here’s a story about this from last summer, where RVers had the choice to stay put or face jail or $15,000 fine.

Check your RV for a bird nest

This incident serves as an important reminder to RV owners. Take time to check your RV top to bottom, even when you’re all set up at your campsite. You may be thinking: “I’m camping to relax, not work on my RV!” True, but if you fail to keep watch, you may be in for some trouble.

In many of the places we’ve camped, we’ve discovered unwanted pests. One time wasps built a great little home inside our exterior furnace vent. (Yes, we had installed a screen to prevent this.) We happened to notice that the screen was missing. I suppose it jiggled and popped off as we drove to our destination. The wasps didn’t waste any time. We’d been in our RV spot for just two days and within that time, a pretty good-sized nest was formed.

Another time, bees began a nest inside our RV’s bumper because one of the bumper caps fell off during transit. I’ve seen birds nesting in a long-term RVer’s television antenna, and have spotted a sizeable trail of ants making their way up a water hose and into the RV. It happens. While we’re visiting nature, you can pretty well bet that nature will visit us, as well.

Easy fix

The good news is that it doesn’t take much time to simply check your RV. Each morning (or evening before dusk) walk around your rig. Check for dripping hoses, missing screens, and places where birds or other creatures might be making their nests. Don’t forget to look up, as well. If a recent wind blew through camp, check for broken limbs, wet leaves, or other debris on top of your RV’s roof or slides.

With a little preventive action, big problems can be averted.

