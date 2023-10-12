Thursday, October 12, 2023

RV Short Stops

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s a flying Airstream (well, sort of)

By RV Travel
0


 What the heck is this, you may ask? It’s sculptor Joe Scarpa’s playful interpretation of a future Airstream trailer. It’s located just west of the pond at Southside Park in Sacramento, California at 2115 6th Street. Scarpa has created other sculptures in the greater Sacramento area, but this is his best known.

It’s actually a Modified Curtis Wright travel trailer. Even though it’s impressive to visit during the day, it’s even better at night, when the neon lights turn it magical.

The park is near the intersections of I-5 and I-80 near the corner of W and 8th streets close to a children’s playground, where kids can marvel at it.

