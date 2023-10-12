Great RV Accessories Newsletter #23

Go with the flow, RVers!

This issue we focus on an important element of RV life, and ALL life for that matter—water. Therefore, along with other products we currently like, let’s take a look at some gear and gadgets to keep your RV water supply flowing properly.

Water: An essential component of RV life

In RVs, as in life, water quality matters along with the fact that water in the right quantities in the right places is a fundamental necessity. And water in the wrong places and quantities spell disaster.

Water pressure regulators keep geysers out of your RV

When I posted the article at the link below to social media, a member of RV Travel’s RV Maintenance Advice Facebook group responded that he did not need one because most RVs have built-in pressure regulators, and in 45 years of experience, he has never had an issue. That’s true, and good for him. However, with more than 50 years of RV experience, I do know of people who experienced expensive water issues despite having a built-in pressure regulator on their RVs. An external one, to my mind, is common sense cheap insurance against potentially costly problems. Learn more about which pressure regulator is right for your RV here.

Do you NEED an RV water softener?

Are RV water softeners worth it or even necessary? Here to answer the questions is certified RV inspector Duane from the RV Inspection And Care YouTube channel. Learn more about RV water softeners and why they are so important.

The importance of a good RV water filter

As RVers, we all want the cleanest water we can possibly get. Depending on the level of filtration you use, you’ll get different levels of quality. The real question is, how clean do you want—or need—it to be? Learn more about RV water filters and what they do here.

Why your RV needs a Water Bandit!

Attach your RV’s hose to water sources you wouldn’t otherwise be able to. The Water Bandit can connect to broken spigots, other hoses that are damaged, spigots with stripped threads, and more. Discover more about what a Water Bandit can do for you!

DIY extra water project

Tony and Tina needed extra water for boondocking. What did they do? They installed a 65-gallon water tank in the front part of their pickup truck’s bed. You can too! How to install an extra water tank in your truck.

Other stuff we’re liking

Lippert Picnic Popup Gazebo

Tony Barthel calls this gadget “six sides of wonderful shelter!” Check out why Tony is so fond of his Lippert Picnic Popup Gazebo.

DC to DC Chargers

What is a DC to DC charger and how might your RV benefit from one? If you typically park only at campgrounds with full hookups, you probably don’t need one. Otherwise, check out this primer and improve your battery charging efficiency. What are DC to DC chargers and which RVers need them?

The Book Nook: Don’t Trip! A Beginner-Friendly Guide to Foraging for Mushrooms the Safe Way

Foraging can be a great hobby for RVers who regularly get out into nature, and this is a terrific beginner’s guide to safe mushroom hunting! While mushroom guides can seem overwhelming, this one isn’t.

With more than 14,000 mushroom species and new varieties being discovered all the time, this book makes absolutely no attempt to be comprehensive. And that’s a good thing. Foragers will never encounter most of those mushrooms anyway. Instead, this focuses on common, easy-to-find, easy-to-identify, delicious varieties. Check out my full review of Don’t Trip! A Beginner-Friendly Guide to Foraging for Mushrooms the Safe Way.

Gear & Gadget Quick Takes

Collapsible BPA-free water storage containers

Fill these up before your next boondocking trip for extra water. Afterwards they fold away small for storage. Good to have in case of an emergency, too. (Pick the size and quantity.)

Advanced Elements Portable Solar Shower

Yes, these really work. Fill up the bag, set it out in the sun, and enjoy a HOT shower without taking water from (or putting water back into) your tanks.

RV Winterizing Kit

As the temperatures turn colder and, for many people, RV season comes to a close, it’s time to turn your attention toward winterizing. Lots of winterizing kits to choose from on Amazon so you get everything you need.

A “cool tool” indeed: The Magnetizer/Demagnetizer

This gadget, recommended by Dave Solberg and Dustin Simpson, instantly magnetizes or demagnetizes steel tools and other small parts. You can convert any tool blade to a magnetic retriever of things like screws, nuts, and metallic particles. No batteries or electricity required. Never lose a screw again! Read more about it here, or buy one for yourself here.

Gear & Gadget Giggles

Hilarious Bigfoot and alien tire cover keeps ’em guessing!

Always keep ’em guessing while on the road with this question-provoking stylish spare tire cover. Plus, it’s practical and protects your spare from the sun’s damaging UV rays! Outfit your tires in mysterious style from Amazon.

