New BLM travel plan for parts of Arizona would affect nearly 1M acres

The BLM (Bureau of Land Management), one of the West’s largest public lands managers, is looking for your comments. The new BLM travel plan for parts of Arizona includes nearly a million acres of land in the Gila-San Simon areas.

Travel plan for parts of Arizona

In a media release the agency says its proposed plan would designate routes for motorized and non-motorized travel. It would also establish maintenance guidelines, and identify use restrictions to protect resources and public safety. The BLM says its proposal would maintain access for multiple uses, including off-highway vehicle use, hiking, horseback riding, hunting, bicycling, and camping. The travel management plan covers 951,842 acres.

“The Safford area is experiencing increased demand for outdoor recreation,” said acting Safford Field Manager Amelia Taylor. “It’s important for BLM to conduct comprehensive planning to enable a variety of public land uses while conserving the outdoor environment for future generations to enjoy.”

More information available

A public comment period for the new BLM travel plan for parts of Arizona started November 16 and runs through December 16, 2023. Check out the StoryMap or an interactive map and an overview of the project, as well as review the draft environmental assessment. Comments can be made on here. They can also be mailed: BLM Safford Field Office, ATTN: Gila-San Simon TMP, 711 S. 14th Ave., Safford, AZ 85546.

A public meeting will be held on November 29, from 5-7 p.m. MST, at the Graham County General Services Building at 921 W Thatcher Blvd., Safford, AZ 85546. Those who can’t attend in person can participate via Zoom by following this link. Use passcode 710615 to join the meeting.

