The best holiday gifts for RVers in 2023

Are you looking for the best gifts for RVers this holiday season? This list can help with suggestions for all tastes and budgets. Starting from the least expensive to the most, there’s something for every RVer on your list!

Wrap it up in RV gift wrap!

Continue the RV holiday fun by wrapping your gifts in whimsical RV-themed gift wraps like the ones above. You’ll find these and many more RV gift wraps at this link.

Best gifts for RVers 2023

RV and Camping Pillow Covers

These pillowcases are made of cotton linen with bright double-sided printing and a durable zipper closing. Features two pockets, great for storing the remote control, phone and a great place to hide some snacks, glasses, or whatever you need to have close. Check out the RV and Camping pillow covers.

Camco Flat-Folding Step Stool

This will become your giftee’s most used RV accessory. Folds flat to be neatly tucked away into almost any closet or cubby and instantly unfolds into a sturdy step stool. Learn more about this invaluable RV gift here.

Happy Camper Unisex Pajama Pants

These soft and cozy jammies are machine washable and dryable. Lounge pants are designed for both women and men. Features a wide elastic waistband to provide a flexible yet snug fit. The silky smooth material delivers a comfortable lightweight feel while side pockets add functionality. Check out the Happy Camper unisex pajama pants.

RV State Sticker Map

Commemorate each stop on your RV adventures with this weather-resistant United States Sticker Map and accompanying state stickers. The strong adhesive outline applies to any surface and won’t fade thanks to the UV protection. Applies to a window or wall. Won’t damage surfaces. Get the RV State Sticker Map.

Personalized RV Doormat

All over printed personalized RV doormat welcomes guests to the campsite in style. Most every part of the design is customizable in order to match your giftee: RV style, name, and hometown. Order a personalized RV doormat here.

Lazy One Sleep Hoodies

When the weather turns chilly, I practically LIVE in my Lazy One sleep hoodies. I’ve bought several for gifts, too, and everyone loves this oversized unisex loungewear with whimsical designs and stylish lined hoods. A big kangaroo pocket holds keys and phone and keeps your hands warm around camp. Check out the many designs of Lazy One sleep hoodies.

Campfire Popcorn Popper Kit

Outdoor gourmet popcorn popper can be used over a campfire, fireplace or even a backyard grill. It is lightweight, durable, and comes with everything you’ll need to create and enjoy tasty popcorn, from the seasoning samplers to the disposable tubs. Check out the Campfire Popcorn Popper Kit.

JBL Go3 Waterproof Dustproof Portable Speaker

Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device. This tiny speaker delivers surprisingly big audio and punchy bass. USB rechargeable will run up to 5 hours on a single charge. Waterproof and dustproof, this speaker goes anywhere and everywhere. Check out the JBL waterproof/dustproof speaker here.

Harvest Hosts membership

An annual membership to Harvest Hosts gives your giftee unlimited access to stay overnight at any of the 5022+ stunning camping sites including wineries, breweries, distilleries, restaurants, farms, churches, attractions, and more. Learn more about Harvest Host or buy a membership (and here’s a secret: Get 15% off your membership with code RVTRAVEL).

VIOFO A119 Mini-2 Dash Cam

This small entry-level dash cam has features better than some of its larger competition. The VIOFO dash cam A119 Mini 2 deploys Sony’s newest STARVIS 2 IMX675 image sensor. This 2K mini dash cam can eliminate motion blur and shoot clearer details during day and night recording. Offers voice command technology, superb night vision, and much, much more. Check out the VIOFO A119 Mini-2 Dash Cam here.

Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 portable power station

A portable power station like this one can completely transform the way you RV, and with the optional solar panels you are ready for boondocking out of the box. We especially love Ugreen’s power stations because they represent a good value and charge super fast via solar, AC, or 12-volt! Discover more about the Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 portable power station here.

