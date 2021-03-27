Boondockers Welcome has a new App

By Chris Guld, GeeksOnTour.com

Do you like to boondock? Do you avoid crowded campgrounds? Like to meet new people? If so, you should be a member of Boondockers Welcome.

In case you don’t know about it, Boondockers Welcome is a system where you can sign up as a host, or a guest. A host is someone who has property that can accommodate overnight RV parking. A guest is someone with a self-contained RV who needs a place to park. Now is a great time to join this service for RVers as it has a new smartphone app for iPhone or Android. Also, news reports say we’re coming up on a very busy summer for RVers, so the app will come in very handy.

A first look at the new Boondockers Welcome app

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly YouTube show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.

