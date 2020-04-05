Boondockers Welcome adds locations to host RVers overnight

More than 100 new hosts in the U.S. and Canada joined Boondockers Welcome in March to help full-time RVers and traveling snowbirds find a safe place to stay overnight. Even amidst the pandemic, new and current hosts are welcoming guests as campgrounds around North America are closing. Many hosts are extending their overnight policies to allow for RVers to quarantine and/or hunker down as needed.

“We cannot say how grateful we are for wonderful hosts who continue to accept travelers, such as us, at their sites during this critical time,” said members Dan and Geraldine Evans. “We had to wait for a weather window so we could eat and sleep in our fifth wheel and arrive home to reasonable weather. Almost all of our requests were answered promptly and hosts practiced social distancing, but welcomed us warmly and offered to support us in any way they could. It was important for us to stay at Boondockers Welcome sites because we traveled 2,000 miles in four days and we needed safe places to stay.”

“The generosity shown by our hosts is outstanding,” said Boondockers Welcome Co-Founder and Chief Boondocker, Marianne Edwards. “We always knew that we had a special community but during these times it has certainly surprised us. It is important that full-time RVers and people traveling to their stay-at-home locations have a safe place to park. It’s also important to slow the spread of this virus and staying in place is crucial, therefore we have stated that we only wish for our service to be used for essential travel at this time.”

Boondockers Welcome is a web platform that lets members arrange overnight stays with each other for free while traveling through an area. Connecting through the website allows RVers to travel more economically and, in peak season, find an option when campgrounds may be full. Hosts consist of property owners or businesses that allow RVers to boondock on their land, with many offering electric and water options. Learn more at its website.