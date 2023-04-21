Friday, April 21, 2023

Just for fun

Spend the night camping in a can of beans. No kidney… er… kidding!

By Dave Solberg
0
The outside of the Bush's Beans canper

Spend the night in a can of beans? Well, sort of. It’s a can-shaped trailer painted to look like a giant can of Bush’s Beans. But it’s not filled with beans. Inside, it looks very much like a very nice camping trailer, although in this case it’s called a “canper.” Yes, a can-per!

The unique “RV” is from the folks at Bush’s Beans, who are working in partnership with the National Park Foundation to support the non-profit’s mission of protecting and preserving the 400+ U.S. National Parks.

The lighthearted contest is for a two-night stay in one of three National Parks—Great Smoky Mountains, Big Bend or Grand Teton.

Three grand prize winners (one for each of the three National Parks listed) will receive a stay for two. Airfare is included plus round-trip ground transportation to the “canper” location and a chef-prepared breakfast and dinner on-site each day. A one-day excursion in or around the park and a $200 American Express gift card are also included.

The website that promotes the contest touts: “Our delicious little legumes have been a campsite essential, fueling outdoor exploration for generations.” We trust they are not referring to the same type of “fueling” that was satirized in the fart scene in Mel Brook’s movie “Blazing Saddles.”

Inside and outside the Bush’s Beans canper

It’s evident that Bush’s Beans has put a lot thought into most every detail, with the exterior featuring artistic renderings of a can with peeled-off labels and ribbed circles, reminiscent of an actual can. Could this be a prototype of a trailer designed to rival Airstream? Perhaps a playful name like “Beanstream” with a tagline of “Camping is not all about fresh air”? All right, enough with the jokes.

The bean theme is carried throughout the trailer, with a bounty of Bush’s Beans to keep adventurers fueled up for their journey.

The interior of the Bush's Beans canper

Inside is also a bean-shaped table, bean can light fixtures, a comfy bed and a small kitchenette.

Enter to win a two-night canper stay

The “Can-tastic” adventure requires no purchase to participate and is open to all legal residents of the United States who are at least 21 years old. Three grand prizes will be awarded, each valued at $6,000. Entries are open now until April 26. So get moving if you want to enter.

To enter visit www.bushcanper.com and complete the entry form. (Caveat: Read the Bush’s Canper Sweepstakes Official Rules.)

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Dave Solberg
Dave Solberghttp://www.rv-seminars.com/
Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He has been in the RV Industry since 1983 and conducts over 15 seminars at RV shows throughout the country.
