Why aren’t there more RV parks? Good luck getting a new one approved!

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? Is it easier to find a campsite now, particularly in state and national parks? Campgrounds are changing and evolving, some for the better and some for the worse. RV Travel readers discuss their experiences and offer a few tips to help other campers find that perfect spot.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

Better to rent a house or condo for the season

Jackie L. is rethinking their RVing snowbird plans for Florida winters. Here’s why: “We are snowbirders since retiring. We camp in Florida for 3-4 months from December—March. We have noticed more full-timers in the past three years. Also, the prices have gone through the roof. People don’t follow the rules of the campground and the campgrounds seem to be more interested in filling sites. The campground we stay at raised their prices by more than $300/mo. in one year. We now, due to overcrowding, have to book a site on Jan. 1st each year if we’re going to stay there or anywhere in Florida. We have been considering just renting a house or condo for the winter rather than towing a car and going to a laundromat, which is also an added cost when camping.”

Fear the government would hold them back

Nancy M. is thinking about building a small RV park in Florida but the red tape may just be too much. She explains, “We have 20 beautiful, mostly wooded acres bordering state forest land near the Florida Greenway. The one campground near here is full most of the year. We wanted to put in a campground (maybe small, 10 or 20 sites, at least in the beginning) and the county tells us that just to apply it costs $1,300 and there’s no guarantee it would be allowed. If just one neighbor makes a fuss at hearings, it might not be approved. That’s just the beginning. Lord only knows what other bureaucratic hoops would be inflicted on us. We are capable and prepared to do the infrastructure, but fear of the government holds us back. Maybe this is why demand exceeds supply so much.”

Best year of her life

Dorothy A. had a grand time traveling for a year. She writes, “Toured U.S. National Parks 2020-21 for a year. Had so much fun with two dogs. America is so beautiful! Kept the Transit to keep on truckin’ when arriving home instead of selling as planned. Hope to do more fun trips like that. Would never go to a paid campground! The entire year was blessed with free, safe sites in National Forests, BLM and free state, county, city, water district parks… It’s worth researching. Go have fun exploring all the possibilities! Best year of my life! P.S. Leave fear behind, it’s useless.”

Get creative and learn where the wild places are

Thomas T. is not going to reveal his favorite camping finds, but he says, “I do not rely on the hookups and amenities offered by many campgrounds, and consider them to be overpriced. The weekend and vacation crowd often use their site as a display of their toys and oversized, clumsy rigs. If I pay for a site, I would rather camp alongside full-timers. In my state, I often find myself opting for national forest land, or even (illegal) boondocking on state forest land. A small, quiet footprint is key, along with knowledge of the area. I do not share my campsites on social media. Some may see it as being selfish, but I am vehemently against posting the names of wild places on social media, or revealing locations. We live in the information age, and if people can’t find these places on their own, they simply need to get creative and learn how.”

Completely crazy in Canada too

Jean A. had to have three people online at once to get a spot. Wow! She writes, “We travel with a Cherokee Grey Wolf 31′ Toy hauler. Planning for two weeks Quebec Construction vacation (July 22nd to August 6th). We were looking for two campgrounds in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, or PEI. We started to search beginning of the year and became crazy looking, even at KOAs (we are members). Found no places available. Note that because of the weather, offices are closed but websites are available.

“Completely crazy, we had to have three people online at the same time to try to reserve. Finally, we succeeded to reserve by talking to local city employees. We never had to do it before. It is making vacation camping less fun. Note that it has been the same for vacations around Calgary last year.”

Bought RV in 2020, used it five times

Cindy S. is feeling the frustration of trying to find campsites, even with a membership. Here’s why: “My spouse and I bought a camp membership and new tent trailer in January 2020. Then came COVID. We have only used it five times, as every time we tried to go somewhere to camp, there were no vacancies, even looking months in advance.

“Even with our membership programs it has been difficult. We are always guaranteed a spot to camp in every one of their locations as well as their affiliates, but the places they want to put you are not anywhere you would choose to camp. The sites in the parks are small and crowded, and as others have said, they are taken up by full-timers staying the max time allowed. It is so frustrating, so we end up using motels instead. We are taking a month-long road trip this summer, and have our fingers crossed we will find decent places to stay.”

Take too long to decide

CJ R. has fallen into the (common) trap of taking too long to decide where to go. “Have been RVing for three years, not full-time. We are two adults with no kids at home at the later stages of our careers. We have found it a challenge to book RV sites, but that is often because we talk about it for plenty of time and then take too long to decide where we want to be. Also, we have found some sites more expensive than others; however, there is often a reason. Truly built for families with young children, or more high-end parks. While we will enjoy the high-end parks occasionally, we often find reasonable rates.”

“The voice of experience”

Alfred R. writes a warning about selling everything and going full-timing. “Do not take the bait and go full-time RVing. Keep your home base (home /apt.) at all costs, unless you’re absolutely destitute. You can thank me later…. The Voice of Experience.”

Now, some questions for you:

Are you finding campgrounds booked up? Or is finding a place to stay not a problem?

Are campgrounds changing for the better or for the worse?

Are you seeing more permanent and seasonal RV parks?

Are rising costs affecting your camping style?

If campgrounds continue to be crowded and RVing continues to become more popular, will it affect how or when you RV?

Do you have any tips or secrets you’d like to share about finding campgrounds that aren’t as crowded?

Please use the form below to answer one or more of these questions, or tell us what you’ve experienced with campground crowding in general.

