Buy a Hyundai on Amazon? Car dealerships get worried

You can buy just about anything on the internet. How about a car? Why not buy a Hyundai on Amazon? Yesterday, the two companies announced a partnership that will allow customers to do just that. Not surprisingly, some car dealerships are a bit shook up, and the announcement reverberated through some auto seller stocks.

Hyundai just the first brand available

Starting next year, Amazon will sell cars in the U.S. on its mega-platform. Hyundai will be the first brand available for customers to buy. Both companies tout how easy it will be. You may shop digitally, but you won’t be waiting for the UPS guy to show up with the delivery. Rather, purchasers will either pick up their new car at a local dealership, or have the dealer deliver it to them directly.

It’ll be a little different experience than shopping for, say, holding tank chemicals. Customers will be able to search on Amazon for available vehicles in their area. They’ll be able to filter preferences, including model, trim, color, and features, and choose their preferred car. Made your choice? Check out online with your chosen payment and financing options.

Buy a Hyundai on Amazon? Oh, but there’s more

Buy a Hyundai on Amazon? That’s not the limit, the car maker says. Starting in 2025, those who buy Hyundai’s next-generation vehicles will feel more “at home.” Hyundai says they’ll be able to access the hands-free Alexa experience they have at home, while in their car. Drivers will be able to simply ask Alexa to play music, podcasts, or audiobooks, set reminders, update to-do lists, and check calendars. They’ll be able to control their smart home from the road. Ask to warm up the house on the way home. Double-check that doors are locked, and manage smart lighting and Alexa routines. Drivers will also be able to ask Alexa for up-to-date traffic information or weather reports and voice-control the in-vehicle media player or navigation system. The company says certain Alexa features will be accessible even when internet connectivity is intermittent or not available.

Amazon has a share in all that innovation. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is becoming Hyundai’s preferred cloud provider. That, it is said, will accelerate the car maker’s digital transformation. And, of course, with Hyundai using Amazon’s Alexa system, so much the better for Amazon.

News hits some car retailers hard

All this information fell hard on auto-dealing companies like Carvana, CarMax, and AutoNation. These outfits already use the internet as their customer sales focal point. Having Amazon as the new Big Gorilla in the marketplace didn’t play well with the stock market. Among the existing three, share values dropped as much as 8% when Amazon and Hunyadi made their big partnering announcement.

Amazon entering the car sales market will be hard on these existing internet-based car retailers. CarMax and Carvana, in some cases, physically hold the cars they sell, tying up plenty of money. Amazon simply acts as a middle-man.

Shock reactions to new product lines carried by Amazon are nothing new. In 2017 Amazon announced it would start fronting auto parts. While companies like NAPA and O’Reilly Auto Parts don’t appear to have shut down any store fronts, no doubt they’ve seen a share of their sales move to the big e-commerce giant.

##RVT1131b