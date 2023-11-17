Village Camp woos winter glampers to Flagstaff

A recently opened “glamping and outdoor resort brand” wants you to bring your RV and stay. Village Camp Flagstaff woos winter glampers with the promise of “an authentic outdoor experience without sacrificing comfort.”

“Amenities of a boutique hotel”

Pushing the “glamping” aspects of a stay in “Flag” (as locals term the northern Arizona locale), Village Camp Flagstaff describes itself in superlatives as “a well-equipped base camp with the amenities of a boutique hotel.” So what’s so unique about Village Camp’s boutique?

Touted features include…

Arizona Snowbowl Ski Shuttle: Village Camp offers a guest shuttle to and from AZ Snowbowl Ski Resort. It runs Wednesday through Sunday, with two daily round trips during both morning and afternoon hours. Add the price to your stay fee. $30 round-trip or $15 one-way.

Village Camp Clubhouse Fire Pits and S’mores Kits: The promise of fire pits at the clubhouse, where you can “toast marshmallows, and enjoy the warmth of a crackling fire.”

Live Music and Events: Friday and Saturday nights promise live music at the clubhouse. For the holidays and winter season special, there are offers of Trivia, bingo, and movie nights.

Onsite Bistro and Bar: Comfort food and beverages at the bistro and bar, “perfect for après-ski relaxation.” Excuse us, your country-bumpkin writers had to look that one up. “Coming after in time, typically specifying a period following an activity.”

Year-Round Outdoor Hot Tub: “Surrounded by breathtaking mountain views.”

General Store: You can apparently get more than chips and cola here. “Yeti mugs, local Arizona Canyon coolers, Osprey backpacks, Kuhl shirts, Smith sunglasses & goggles.”

Amphitheater: Versatile venue for live music, events, retreats, and memorable outdoor gatherings. The perfect space to come together and enjoy the great outdoors.

From “super premium” to back-in sites, your rate may vary

And how much will you pay to stay? “All of the sites at Village Camp Flagstaff are Full Hookup and feature outstanding views of nature,” says the Village Camp website. “Our super premium lots come with an outdoor kitchen/fireplace, a picnic table and a 12 by 25 foot patio!” We were quoted $86 a night when we tried the reservation system.

Want something less, uh, “super premium”? A back-’em-in site, in the core of the campground—no majestic views—is $60 a night.

While Village Camp woos winter glampers, keep this in mind: “$1 dollar a night will be automatically charged to your reservation that will be donated to our local non profit partner: Wilderness Volunteers. Your donation will assist in keeping Arizona’s forest green! If you do not wish to participate/donate, please contact our team so we can remove from your bill.”

##RVT1131b