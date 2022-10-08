California’s Alabama Hills camping opportunities expanded

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and its partners have completed improvements to the Alabama Hills National Scenic Area. Signs have been installed to clearly mark 50 designated campsites and day-use-only areas throughout the Hills. Enhancements to this special place will help improve public access and create a more enjoyable recreation experience, while maintaining incredible views and preserving this remarkable landscape.

“Visitors can still enjoy camping at Tuttle Creek Campground, which is the primary camping location with 83 campsites, or in the additional 50 designated campsites throughout the Hills,” said Bishop Field Office Acting Field Manager Heather Stone.

A free permit for the designated campsites will be required soon and will be available on site at information kiosks and online. The permit does not guarantee a campsite but will provide information on how to responsibly camp in this spectacular place.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m., the BLM and Alabama Hills Stewardship group invites the public to attend a “Hills Happenings” virtual information session. The public will have an opportunity to ask BLM staff and partners questions and hear updates about implementation of the Alabama Hills Management Plan. To attend this “Hills Happening” event, please register in advance at: https://bit.ly/3df4d2H. This event is just the latest in public participation activities for the Alabama Hills.

Those planning to visit the area can learn more by visiting the Alabama Hills “Visit Us” page at www.blm.gov/alabamahills, or by reading the Alabama Hills brochure. For specific questions, contact the BLM Bishop Field Office at 760-872-5000, or BLM_CA_Web_BI@blm.gov.

