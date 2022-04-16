Around the Campfire: A debate on campfires vs. open windows

There’s been an ongoing discussion around the campfire for the past week. The “campfire vs. open windows feud” has potential to ruin two RVers’ camping experience. An RVer I’ll call “Campfires” likes to have a fire every evening. There’s another RV family that likes to keep their RV windows open. I’ll call them “Windows.”

The problem

These two RVers are parked back-to-back in our campground. Windows’ RV sits downwind from Campfires’ RV. And there’s the problem. You see, smoke from the nightly “s’mores-fest” drifts directly into Windows’ windows. (Following so far?) Campfires doesn’t want to give up his nightly ritual. It’s their right to have a fire. Windows doesn’t want to run the air conditioner when the outside air is nice and cool. But they can’t stand the smoke coming into their RV. They believe that Campfires should be more considerate.

I understand both points of view

I like s’mores as much as the next guy (or gal). Actually, I like them so much that I wrote a whole article on s’mores hacks. Sitting around a campfire just listening to the wood sap snap is a true joy. What’s better than watching the fire burst into sparks that twinkle in the nighttime sky? Or scootching close to the cheery warmth? It’s quintessential camping. A Norman Rockwell painting.

On the other hand, I don’t appreciate damp wood that continually smokes as it burns. Some folks have health issues when breathing smoke, as well. I can understand Windows’ point. It’s frustrating to close up the RV’s windows just as the night air cools. I appreciate the angst of listening to the groaning of an air conditioner. All. Night. Long.

So what to do?

Both parties are adults and should be able to work something out. But so far, Windows continues to smolder, and Campfires has completely closed down communication about the problem.

Any suggestions? Where do you stand on the campfire vs. open window feud? Share your ideas in the comments below, please.

