The most drool-worthy, ooey-est, gooey-est, s’mores hacks (seriously, read this!)

It’s iconic! I’m talking about s’mores, of course. What’s a campfire without this ooey, gooey, yummy treat? I’m a traditionalist because I’ve always made my s’mores the original way: Break a graham cracker rectangle in half. Place a square of Hershey’s chocolate bar on top of each half graham cracker. Add a toasted marshmallow to one prepared cracker and put the second prepared cracker on top of the marshmallow. Yum! Original s’mores are good, but I recently tried some s’more hacks, and they are definitely worth a taste test, too!

S’mores hacks

The s’moreo

My husband loves this s’mores hack. Instead of using graham crackers, use Oreo cookies. Once you’ve tried this s’mores hack, you might never go back to the original recipe! Just sayin’.

Nutella s’mores

This s’mores hack is a no-brainer. When I tried it, I wondered why this idea had never crossed my mind! You just substitute Nutella for Hershey’s chocolate and voila! Heavenly!

Chocolate chip cookie s’mores

For this hack, simply “sandwich” your toasted marshmallow and Hershey square between two chocolate chip cookies. It’s great! (Honestly, any kind of cookie will work as long as it’s a firmer cookie—not prone to falling apart.)

Sweet ‘n salty s’mores hack

What’s better than sweet and gooey? Sweet and salty and gooey! To get a little salt into your s’mores, substitute Ritz crackers for the traditional graham crackers. You’ll need to cut back a bit on the chocolate to make everything “fit” inside the “sandwich,” but it’s definitely worth it.

Salted caramel s’mores

While we’re talking salty s’mores, you might want to try this hack. Instead of chocolate use your favorite caramel sauce. Put the caramel sauce on top of the graham crackers, sprinkle coarse sea salt on top of the caramel sauce, and add the toasted marshmallow. Mmmm-mmmm.

Minty s’mores

A touch of mint takes this s’mores hack to the next level. Instead of Hershey’s chocolate, use an Andes Mint. I like the way the smaller mint seems to melt so quickly when topped with a toasted marshmallow. And the resulting mint-flavored s’more is a winner.

Bacon s’mores

Yes, you read that right. This s’mores hack takes a bit of prep, but it’s easy. Just sprinkle bacon strips with brown sugar and bake on an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet at 400 degrees until the bacon is crispy (approximately 20 minutes). Cool the candied bacon on paper towels. Add bacon to the original s’mores recipe of graham crackers, chocolate, and toasted marshmallow.

Peanut butter s’mores

This s’mores hack uses Reese’s peanut butter cups instead of the chocolate bar. It’s a s’mores fan favorite. (Hint: Try other candy bars like Twix, Almond Joy, or Milky Way bars. Cut the larger candy bars into manageable pieces before using.)

Spicy s’mores

What?! I’ll admit it. I wasn’t sure about this rendition. But it works! Use the original s’mores recipe. Before you “sandwich” the two sides together, sprinkle a pinch of cinnamon and a pinch of chili powder on one side of the “sandwich.” (Begin by using a very small pinch and adjust the amount as you go. Your taste buds will smile when you get it right!)

Rice Krispies s’mores

This is just like it sounds. Use Rice Krispie treats instead of graham crackers. (Hint: Make your treats thin, or plan to eat these s’mores “open-faced.”)

S’mores hacks for a s’mores party!

All of these s’mores hacks make me hungry! Why not invite your RV neighbors to bring their roasting sticks and marshmallows to the campfire? You can place some of the ingredients mentioned in the s’mores hacks and let everyone invent their own favorite rendition of this classic camping treat.

