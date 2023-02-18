Yes, RVers need to follow proper campground laundromat etiquette

Woweee! Who’d ever think that a conversation about laundering clothes could elicit such strong emotions? Yep, a recent campfire discussion focused on RV campground laundromats and laundromat etiquette. It was quite a conversation!

Frustration

Beth began, “I made several trips to the campground laundromat today and my laundry still isn’t done! I forgot my quarters back in our RV. So I put my basket of dirty clothes on top of a washer to ‘reserve it’ while I went back to get the money. When I returned to the laundry room, my basket of dirty clothes was sitting on the floor and the washer I’d ‘reserved’ was in use. I think that’s rude!”

Cliff frowned. “I didn’t know you could ‘reserve’ a washer or dryer.”

“Who was using the washer? Could you have mentioned something to them?” Shelia wanted to know.

“That’s just it,” Beth complained. “There was no one there! Someone moved my basket to the floor, put their clothes into the washer, and left!”

Campground laundry facilities

One of the benefits of camping in a campground is that many places offer a laundry facility that you can use during your stay. The downside? Often the etiquette guidelines for using the campground laundromat are not posted. Other times people simply ignore the posted rules.

Use your RV’s washer and dryer

“What gripes me,” Cliff muttered, “are the people who have washers and dryers right inside their rigs, yet they use the campground’s laundromat!”

Shelia countered, “Hey if you had three active boys, you’d understand. My RV’s washer/dryer combo would take forever to get everything laundered. I refuse to spend my camping time doing laundry all day. I’m here to hike, fish, and relax with my family.”

RV washers and dryers

I’m not sure I agree completely with Shelia, but I see her point. Folks who have the combo washer/dryer have told me the same thing about how long it can take to do even one small load. The upside to having a combo machine is that it saves space in the RV. That’s why RV manufacturers install them rather than separate washer and dryer appliances.

Share

“What about the people who do two weeks of laundry at one time?” Beth wanted to know. “Then they fill every machine! No one else can do laundry because there are no machines available!”

“The thing is,” Shelia said, “You don’t know their situation. Maybe they’ve been boondocking. They have a right to use the laundry, too.”

“Well, I don’t think it’s polite,” Beth insisted.

Old and worn out

Dave chimed in, “Well my rig doesn’t have a washer or a dryer so I’m stuck using the campground’s laundry facility. I wish they kept more of their machines in working condition. Two of my shirts came out of the washer with tar or something on ‘em.”

“It might not be the washer,” Beth suggested. “I’ve seen people stick their grimiest clothes in, and not clean the machine afterwards. I’m talking mud, grease, you name it.”

“Well, two of the three dryers have had ‘out of order’ signs on them for over a week,” Dave claimed. “I’ve had to dry my jeans outside, and that seems to bug my neighbor.” He rolled his eyes.

Sheila said, “Be sure to write a review about the nonworking dryers on the campground’s website. It may not help you, but maybe the campground will do a better job maintaining their washers and dryers for the next campers.”

Nice amenity

“I love that the campground has a laundry facility,” Beth said. “It’s a good amenity to offer RVers. I just wish RVers were a little more polite.”

Basic etiquette for campground laundromats

RV campground laundromats are an important perk for many RVers. That’s why it’s important to know and follow a few rules as you launder and dry your clothes.

Sit. Stay. These aren’t doggie commands. (Well, actually they are. But here they’re meant for doggie’s owners.) Don’t leave your clothes inside a machine. Stay with your laundry instead. Take a book, magazine, cell phone, or a friend with you to help pass the time. As an alternative, set an alarm to alert you several minutes before your laundry is finished. Be there when your clothes are done so that you can promptly remove them. Then other campers can use the machine.

These aren’t doggie commands. (Well, actually they are. But here they’re meant for doggie’s owners.) Don’t leave your clothes inside a machine. Stay with your laundry instead. Take a book, magazine, cell phone, or a friend with you to help pass the time. As an alternative, set an alarm to alert you several minutes before your laundry is finished. Be there when your clothes are done so that you can promptly remove them. Then other campers can use the machine. Don’t be selfish. Many smaller campgrounds have maybe two or three washers and dryers. Be courteous. If someone else needs a machine, share.

Many smaller campgrounds have maybe two or three washers and dryers. Be courteous. If someone else needs a machine, share. Keep filthy clothing away . If you wouldn’t wash that really hairy dog bed in your washer at home, do not wash it in the CG’s machine. Same goes for other very greasy, filthy clothing.

. If you wouldn’t wash that really hairy dog bed in your washer at home, do not wash it in the CG’s machine. Same goes for other very greasy, filthy clothing. Do not overload. Use the CG machines like you use your own at home. If a load is too large, take some pieces out. Smaller loads will dry more quickly, anyway.

Use the CG machines like you use your own at home. If a load is too large, take some pieces out. Smaller loads will dry more quickly, anyway. Clean machines . If a tissue or piece of paper is accidentally washed with a load of your clothing, wipe out the washer. That way, the next person won’t have to deal with it. Always clean out the dryer lint trap when finished, too. (A wet wipe or clean, damp cloth will quickly clean the machine with a simple swipe.)

. If a tissue or piece of paper is accidentally washed with a load of your clothing, wipe out the washer. That way, the next person won’t have to deal with it. Always clean out the dryer lint trap when finished, too. (A wet wipe or clean, damp cloth will quickly clean the machine with a simple swipe.) Use proper payment methods. If the CG laundry appliances accept coins as payment, be sure to use the correct coins. For example, keep those Canadian quarters separate!

If the CG laundry appliances accept coins as payment, be sure to use the correct coins. For example, keep those Canadian quarters separate! Keep laundry room clean. If you spill detergent or liquid softener, wipe it up right away. Put the dryer sheets you’ve used into the waste basket. If beach sand from your towel spills onto the floor, sweep it up. (Most facilities in smaller CGs do not have someone hired to clean the laundry room daily. It’s up to the campers to make sure they leave the facilities cleaner than they found them.)

If you spill detergent or liquid softener, wipe it up right away. Put the dryer sheets you’ve used into the waste basket. If beach sand from your towel spills onto the floor, sweep it up. (Most facilities in smaller CGs do not have someone hired to clean the laundry room daily. It’s up to the campers to make sure they leave the facilities cleaner than they found them.) Tell management. Report nonworking machines to the front desk or campground manager. S/he may not be aware of broken or nonworking machines.

Can you think of other laundromat etiquette to include on this list? Please share your thoughts in the comments below.

