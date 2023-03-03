Angry RVer ‘Bob’ ruins campfire experience. Don’t be like this!

Carl glanced up. “Oh, no,” he said under his breath. “Here comes Bob.” He quickly grabbed his chair and turned to go. Carl’s wife stood and folded her own lawn chair, as well. “Carl, wait! I’ll go with you.” She glanced back at the rest of us still gathered around the fire, and with a low voice whispered, “Bob always makes everything an argument. We’ll see you all later.”

It’s sad, isn’t it? The way some folks enter a conversation as if it’s a battle to be won, a verbal fight to the finish? I’m not talking about a normal conversation where two people with opposing views freely offer their ideas and calmly listen (really listen) to one another. No, this is something much different, and I understand why Carl and his wife chose to escape to their RV.

Bob (not his real name) recently joined our nightly campfire crowd. During a few short conversations, everyone around the fire quickly came to know Bob and his overstated opinions—on virtually everything! Why? Because Bob entered the conversations seeming intent on shouting down everyone else’s ideas, while angrily promoting his own—his body language and harsh tone daring anyone to disagree.

It’s not just Bob

Nowadays it seems as if more and more people exhibit Bob’s same hostility. We see anger manifested in incensed highway drivers, enraged store patrons, out-of-control airline passengers, and more. People today seem to have very short fuses and are not afraid to voice their displeasure or, even worse, violently act on it. The anger is bewildering and can be downright scary.

I was in the grocery store the other day, second in line to check out. The gal ahead of me had three small children with her. Suddenly, she realized she’d forgotten to pick up milk. She apologized to me, and I told her to run back and get it. The person behind me became incensed. He began loudly verbalizing his displeasure, and as the harried mother returned, he cursed at her under his breath! (She hadn’t been gone even one minute!) I was both glad and scared to be standing between the two shoppers. I provided a buffer zone for the mom ahead of me, but I was also right in the angry guy’s verbal line of fire.

What’s happening to us?

The incident made me wonder: What’s happening to us as a society? Why is everyone so angry and distressed? Some folks blame COVID, the general decline of morality, or our current economy. Others contend that media plays a large part in feeding our anger. Social media posts and comments are often harsh, rude, and aggressive in nature. The shield of anonymity allows people to express themselves in ways they’d never dream of in real life. But because their true identities are hidden on social media, they toss polite manners and goodwill out the window in favor of nastiness and anger.

Other media also feeds our hostility. Network news regularly pokes at one political party or the other with hostility. News anchors angrily denounce one faction over another, all the while claiming to be impartial. Some even stoop so low as to name-call and nastily joke about “the other side.” It’s disturbing because both “sides” regularly engage in this “anger bating.”

No wonder people are angry! We’re bombarded with hostility from almost everywhere.

The anger emotion

It’s natural to feel angry at times. It’s a normal emotion that humans all share. Dr. Lisa MacLean, M.D., a Detroit psychiatrist, says, “Anger is a normal reaction to stress.” Generally, anger is short-lived and, used properly, it can act as a motivation to address the cause of our stress.

The problem, it seems to me, is that anger is often not used as positive motivation in our society today. Rather, some folks seem to become “stuck” in their anger, unable to extricate themselves and instead continue to sink deeper and deeper into a continual rage.

Anger’s consequences

While anger is a naturally occurring emotion, sustained, uncontrolled anger can have negative effects on our health. Headaches, high blood pressure, and chronic anxiety can result. Unabated anger can also cause depression, sleep disorders, and obsessive-compulsive behavior. One result I fear our “angry campfire Bob” may soon experience is loneliness. Who wants to be around a guy who’s always hostile?

Responding to anger

As I waited for the mom ahead of me to finish paying, I turned to the man behind me and offered, “Please go ahead of me.” The clerk’s head jerked up to look at me with astonishment. Then, she quickly focused elsewhere.

“Thanks,” the man mumbled. He scooted his cart ahead of mine and began unloading his groceries onto the conveyor belt.

Was I still angry at the way the man acted toward the harried mom? Yes. But I’ve also learned Proverbs 15:1. It’s a good reminder for us all. The Proverb says, “A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.”

Do you think people seem angrier now than in the past? Let me know in the comments (kindly, of course).

