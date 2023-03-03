Industry insiders say RV prices will drop—and they already are

New or used, if you’re shopping for an RV, you may face less of a hit in your wallet. The high appeal for both motorized and towable rigs brought on by the pandemic frenzy has lost its luster—and RV sellers are feeling the bite. This according to both used sales watchers and by RV dealers themselves. RV prices are heading down.

Supply, demand, and greed fueled RV price spikes

The old law of “supply and demand,” coupled for some with “greed,” caused a tremendous spike in the prices of new RVs when the pandemic hit. Several dealers frankly admitted that many RV dealers were in hog-heaven, writing sales with 40 to 50 percent markups at the height of the pandemic. Frustrated and pent-up buyers were lined up to buy whatever rigs could be found. Dealers and manufacturers took advantage of the fever and cleared out lots, while manufacturing employees ran themselves ragged to try and keep up.

Now the worm has turned, according to dealers on a teleconference roundtable attended by an RVtravel.com associate. Buyers plunked down small amounts of money, then signed contracts that would take 20 years to pay off in order to get their families into RVing. With huge markups on 2021 and 2022 models, dealers say a large number of buyers are “under water.” With very little of their payments going to principal, and most to interest, these buyers owe more money on their now-used rigs than the RVs are worth. Some are said to have broken out in tears when learning their units aren’t suitable as trade-ins because of the situation.

Already old, but “brand-new”

While the RV manufacturing industry has kept churning out new rigs, the number of new retail sales has dropped off. Now shipments of RVs are largely filling up dealer lots. Imagine being an RV dealer today with a large number of 2022 models on your lot. They’re “new” rigs, having come to you direct from the manufacturer. Of course, you also have 2023 models. But look out! Manufacturers are already producing rigs with 2024 model-year stickers. That means some of your “brand-new” stock is looking to be two years old. The cost of “flooring,” or paying the interest for buying these new units from the manufacturers, must be keeping some dealers awake at night.

As a result, dealers on the roundtable say some are desperate to move out this “new” stock. Camping World (not a roundtable participant), whose aspirations are to dominate the RV retail market, itself is even now having what it touts as an “RV Garage Sale,” with some units slashed in price by as much as 50%. Thor is offering “rebates” of $5,000 on some Class A units. Another RVtravel.com associate who owns an RV repair facility says one of his customers recently bought a sticker-priced $96,000 fifth wheel with a $40,000 discount. At the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, RV show, one dealer explained huge sale discounts as a way to “try and limit the amount of money we’re losing.”

Used RV market prices down

So, how about the used RV market? Mirroring the new RV market, the prices of used rigs during the pandemic skyrocketed. But in somewhat like fashion, “What goes up must come down” also applies. Used RV auction watching group, Black Book, just released its compilation of market prices for sales occurring in January. Black Book’s specialist in RV prices, Eric Lawrence, writes, “The average selling price for motorized units was $67,539, which is down $5,902 (8.1%) from the previous month. Towables came in at $19,541, up $359 (1.8%) from last month.”

While towable unit RV prices did go up slightly, that follows a huge drop that extended over three months. Lawrence adds, “One year ago the average motorhome sold for $68,842 and the average towable unit brought $21,865.” That translates to a nearly 2% decrease in wholesale selling prices of motorhomes. But towables sank a whopping 10.6% in value. As to the future, Lawrence says his crystal ball indicates moderate “but not crazy” decreases in used values.

Use this to your advantage

What’s the bottom line for RV buyers? Expect that you should have more leverage when negotiating a sale price, particularly in the “new” market. If you want a truly new unit, but aren’t frightened by the thought of not buying “the latest and greatest,” you might consider shopping for a 2022 model-year rig. And in terms of buying a preowned RV, prices still should be better than they have been.

In any event, as we’ve always urged, resist the salesman’s spiel of “low, low, monthly payments!” Avoid long-term contracts. If you’re stretching out your payments for 15 or 20 years, you could easily find yourself underwater. And breathing that way can be deadly.

