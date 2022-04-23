Around the Campfire: Will the RV bubble burst soon… or not?

As a child I feared balloons. (Not the ones that were already inflated.) I worried when someone was in the process of inflating the balloon. My angst grew right along with the size of the balloon. I hated even thinking about the loud and sudden pop that might happen. Well, many RVers are waiting for a similar “pop”—they’re waiting for the RV bubble to burst. Some eagerly look forward to it, while others have real fear about it happening.

Never been here before

This was the topic around our campfire last night. We all agreed that our modern world rarely experiences a pandemic like COVID. Many, many folks (including some around the fire) viewed RVing as a way to safely isolate during the lockdowns, while still doing something fun. The RV bubble inflated … due to low interest rates that enabled more and more folks to buy RVs. And inflated … through remote-working. And inflated … with mandated at-home schooling. And inflated … with thousands of buyers desperately needing to get something—anything—good out of a very bad situation.

Keep on keeping on

Manufacturers cranked the RV units out as fast as humanly possible. Folks like TJ were lucky enough to claim a rig for themselves. They finally saw a light at the end of the dark, COVID tunnel. But now? TJ is worried. And he’s not alone. Many folks expect that soon the RV bubble will burst. “And then what?” TJ wonders. “When everyone’s back in the office, and kids back in school, who will want to continue RVing?”

“Not me,” Shan said. “Fuel prices have increased too much. I can’t afford to take my fifth-wheel anywhere. My issue is, will I be able to sell it? Will I ever get my money out of it?” That’s a real concern for buyers who purchased RVs in 2019–2021. They paid inflated prices, perhaps even took out a loan, and may very well experience a loss if they try to sell their rig now.

No end in sight

Rico disagreed: “The RV bubble won’t burst anytime soon,” he said. “Just look at how hard it is to reserve a campsite. Lots of places are booked up through the end of the year and into the next. Families will still vacation in their RVs. If money is a worry, they can camp close to home. As a result, they can save on fuel costs. That way, they’ll have a great vacation without spending a lot of money.”

No worries

Rick and Jan aren’t worried in the least. “Out rig is paid off. Since we keep it in our side yard, we don’t have storage fees. We plan to hold on to our RV until we’re no longer able to travel in it. The RV bubble doesn’t affect us at all.”

“We kind of hope the bubble pops and folks will get tired of RVing,” Darrell added. “That way, it’ll be easier for us to find available sites at campgrounds. I’m hoping the site prices go down too, due to less demand.”

No consensus

People around the campfire could not agree. Is it better to get out of RVing now: sell and recoup at least part of the money? Or should you sit tight and hope the RV bubble doesn’t burst any time soon? What if you’re looking to purchase a newer RV? Is now the time? Or should you hope that the RV bubble bursts and you’ll get a good deal on an RV later this year?

What’s your opinion about the RV bubble? Let us know in the comments below.

RELATED

##RVT1049