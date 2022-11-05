Around the Campfire: RVers share their “RV envy.” Is bigger more desirable?

What a discussion around the campfire a few nights ago! A gal with a small RV admitted she sometimes experiences “RV envy.” From there, the discussion exploded.

Adequate digs

Dean began, “We named our rig ‘Adequate’ when we bought her. She’s all we really need.”

Dean’s wife continued, “We’ve since shortened her name to ‘Addie’ and she’s been good to us. Twenty-five feet of travel trailer gets us into any State or National Park we want to see. She’s short and sweet!”

“And paid off!” Dean added.

RV envy: Bigger is better

“We’ve had small, and we’ve owned big. Big is better!” Ron smiled proudly. “I’d bet my last dollar that if other RVers could afford it, they’d buy a big rig too!”

Well…

After a quick beat of silence, some folks questioned Ron’s rationalization:

“A big rig can be hard to maneuver, especially in smaller and older RV parks.”

“A big RV also means paying a bigger tab at fuel stops, too. And what about insurance costs as compared to a smaller RV?”

“You’re overgeneralizing. A big RV may not be for everyone.”

Ron didn’t back down. “I still maintain that if you or anybody around the fire had the cash, you’d go big or go home, as they say.”

RV unease

Claire admitted, “I sometimes feel like a hillbilly when pulling into our assigned site right next to a big, new motorhome. It’s embarrassing.”

“I agree,” Sherie chimed in. “There’s a rig next to us with five slides. Five! While I’m envying all the space that must be inside, my husband is coveting the rig’s full-body paint job.”

Chas countered, “The view out your windows is the same that the big guys see. Isn’t that what RVing is all about? Seeing the country and seeing it your own way?”

Keeping up with the Jones’ RV?

Can it be that “house envy” has finally left for vacation? Has “keeping up with the Joneses” taken its show on the road? The green-eyed monster (envy) is always ready to pounce, no matter where you travel. Ron even admitted so. “I love my rig, but if I could afford it, there’s an even nicer rig I’ve got my eye on. Trouble is, it’s got a really big price tag, too.”

How about you? Have you ever experienced “RV envy”? Are there contentment strategies that work for you? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

