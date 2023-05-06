RVers want to gift RV to son, but do the pros of ownership outweigh the cons?

Folks who gathered for the evening campfire this week had an interesting conversation. One couple, Roy and Ellie, plan to “gift” their RV to their son’s family. But is this a good idea? Here’s how that conversation went and what other RVers think.

Done RVing

Ellie began, “I know Roy doesn’t always agree with me,” she said. “But we’re in our 80s. I never thought we’d RV this long, and now I think it’s time to let our kids enjoy the ride.”

Ellie admitted that the physical demands of RVing were becoming “too much” for both she and Roy. “I think our son and his family would really have fun with our trailer. We might even sneak along on trips now and then, but I think it’s time to hand the rig over to someone younger.”

No gift

“Well,” Roy countered. “I’m not sure an RV is much of a gift nowadays. Ours is five years old. It’s bound to have issues soon. I don’t want to burden our boy with expenses. That wouldn’t be a gift, at all!”

Cons of RV ownership

Not wanting to get in the middle of Roy and Ellie’s personal discussion, folks around the campfire began to discuss reasons both for and against RV ownership as things stand today. First, the concerns or negatives to owning an RV now.

Fuel prices. Fluctuating fuel costs directly impact the cost of travel. Diesel prices still hover near the $4 per gallon mark and prices for gasoline aren’t too far behind. Who knows what the coming year may bring?

Fluctuating fuel costs directly impact the cost of travel. Diesel prices still hover near the $4 per gallon mark and prices for gasoline aren’t too far behind. Who knows what the coming year may bring? Campground availability. Finding available campsites, especially during peak travel times (like summer vacation and holiday weekends) can be a daunting challenge for RVers.

Finding available campsites, especially during peak travel times (like summer vacation and holiday weekends) can be a daunting challenge for RVers. Maintenance and RV repair costs. Necessary maintenance and unexpected repair fees are ever-increasing. These costs could prove to be a financial burden for folks—especially for those who may not fully understand RV ownership.

Necessary maintenance and unexpected repair fees are ever-increasing. These costs could prove to be a financial burden for folks—especially for those who may not fully understand RV ownership. Road safety. While some cities have enjoyed recent road surface upgrades, many of our state highways lag far behind and can be outright dangerous! Potholes, broken concrete, and other hazards are not as easily avoided when pulling a travel trailer (or with almost any RV) and can cause significant damage.

While some cities have enjoyed recent road surface upgrades, many of our state highways lag far behind and can be outright dangerous! Potholes, broken concrete, and other hazards are not as easily avoided when pulling a travel trailer (or with almost any RV) and can cause significant damage. Weather conditions . Strong winds, drenching rain, and storms can make RVing extremely difficult.

. Strong winds, drenching rain, and storms can make RVing extremely difficult. Campground amenities/fees. Many families demand access to full hookups, strong WiFi signals, laundry facilities, showers, and activities at today’s campgrounds. If you are fortunate to find available sites at such campgrounds, the cost to stay may be prohibitive. Campgrounds spend thousands of dollars to install playgrounds, jump pads, climbing walls, zip lines, and other kid-enticing amenities. They will most certainly continue to pass their costs on to RVers.

Pros of RV ownership

Roy smiled. “If RVing is such a burden, why are you all here with your rigs?” he wanted to know. It didn’t take long for folks to list the many benefits of RVing today. Here’s what we said.

Travel flexibility. Owning an RV gives you the freedom to travel at your own pace. You can easily visit multiple destinations in one trip without the worry of booking flights, hotels, and rental cars. While RVing, it’s easier to be spontaneous.

Owning an RV gives you the freedom to travel at your own pace. You can easily visit multiple destinations in one trip without the worry of booking flights, hotels, and rental cars. While RVing, it’s easier to be spontaneous. Cost savings. After the initial cost, RVing can save money on lodging. Campsites may be charging more, but costs are generally still lower than, say, renting a Bed-and-Breakfast space or staying in a hotel. Food costs can be less when RVing, too. You can cook your own meals instead of eating out in restaurants. (Your RV’s refrigerator can store leftovers, too.) Laundry costs can be less if your rig is equipped with a washer and dryer.

After the initial cost, RVing can save money on lodging. Campsites may be charging more, but costs are generally still lower than, say, renting a Bed-and-Breakfast space or staying in a hotel. Food costs can be less when RVing, too. You can cook your own meals instead of eating out in restaurants. (Your RV’s refrigerator can store leftovers, too.) Laundry costs can be less if your rig is equipped with a washer and dryer. Comfort and convenience. An RV gives you convenient access to a kitchen, bathroom, and a comfortable sleeping space that is uniquely your own. You can set up and make your RV function in the way that suits your family best. (And, really, isn’t an RV better than a hotel room?)

An RV gives you convenient access to a kitchen, bathroom, and a comfortable sleeping space that is uniquely your own. You can set up and make your RV function in the way that suits your family best. (And, really, isn’t an RV better than a hotel room?) The great outdoors. RVing allows you to fully experience the wonders of nature—up close. You can camp in beautiful natural settings and enjoy many outdoor activities as a family. Getting out into nature can reduce stress and improve your mental health, as well.

RVing allows you to fully experience the wonders of nature—up close. You can camp in beautiful natural settings and enjoy many outdoor activities as a family. Getting out into nature can reduce stress and improve your mental health, as well. Family bonding. Hiking, biking, swimming, fishing, and all of the other outside activities can help family members grow closer to one another. Cooking together, playing games, and other indoor activities can also provide quality time together now, and also precious memories for the future.

Hiking, biking, swimming, fishing, and all of the other outside activities can help family members grow closer to one another. Cooking together, playing games, and other indoor activities can also provide quality time together now, and also precious memories for the future. Enrich knowledge. You can use your RV to enrich your child(ren)’s education. Traveling across the country, students can see for themselves the varying landforms they’ve studied, be “transported” back in time when visiting important historical sites, see where famous authors lived and were inspired, and enjoy the wonders of nature close up.

We’re not sure what Ellie and Roy will decide to do. Perhaps they can take more frequent trips with their son’s family to show them the positives and negatives of today’s RVing.

How long do you think you’ll RV? Let me know in the comments below.

Related:

The good, the bad, and the funny… Surprises are part of the RV lifestyle

##RVT1103