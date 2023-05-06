Problems with dog rules and fees in campgrounds

I had an interesting discussion with a campground manager yesterday. She was visibly upset as I walked into the office. When I asked what was wrong, Mary replied, “There are so many problems with these new dog rules and fees!”

Dog fees in campgrounds

Mary was referring to the newly instituted $20 fee for each dog that an RVer brings along with them to camp. Owners of the campground recently decided to add the extra fee, and Mary is the unfortunate one who must enforce it. We no longer have a dog, so I wasn’t aware that more and more campgrounds are charging campers an extra fee for their dog to stay. Turns out, there are several problems with dog fees.

Lost revenue

Mary explained, “Most families consider their dog as part of the family. We’re losing revenue from folks who’ve stayed with us for years! They don’t want to pay the extra. Instead, they’re choosing parks that do not charge extra for their dogs.”

I wondered aloud why the dog fee was added. “Because they can!” Mary shook her head and frowned. “As if there aren’t already enough add-on fees,” she complained. “With so many more RVers in the past few years, the demand for camping sites has exploded. Many people are just happy to find a vacant spot—so they’ll pay the extra fee. I feel sorry for folks who can’t afford it or reject the idea on principle.”

What about boarding the dog at home? I was surprised to find that dog boarding costs in our area of the Midwest average $30-$50 per day or $150 for a week. I imagine that campgrounds consider their dog fee quite reasonable in comparison to boarding. However, not every dog owner feels comfortable boarding their pet.

Entitlement

Mary also told me about RVers who, having paid the extra $20 fee, refuse to pick up after their dog. “They mistakenly think the $20 dog fee pays for camp personnel to clean up after their dog. We’ve never had so much dog doo all over the park!” Mary huffed. “It’s disgusting!”

Problematic rules

Service dogs

The campground does not charge the $20 dog fee for service dogs. Still, Mary faces a conundrum: There are service dogs trained to help folks with visible physical disabilities. There are also service dogs trained to assist people with diabetes or seizure disorders. These and other conditions are not always visually evident. So how is a campground manager to distinguish between the RVer who has an actual health concern (needs a service dog), from someone just trying to avoid spending the extra fee for bringing their dog to the campground?

Making things even more confusing: There is no mandatory registration or certification process for service dogs. According to the ADA, any required registration or certification would be considered discrimination. Service dogs don’t have to have any kind of visible identification that labels them as “service animals” either.

Then there are folks who rely on their dogs for “emotional support.” Again, there is no certification or identification required for these animals, even though the ADA makes a clear distinction between “comfort animals” and “service animals.” I was beginning to understand Mary’s frustration.

Breed restrictions

“I had an RVer complain about his neighbor’s dog, a pit bull, this morning too!” Mary fussed. “If a camper says his dog isn’t a pit bull, what am I supposed to do? Demand DNA?” I could tell Mary was really upset.

I’ve seen dog breed restrictions at several RV parks. I understand that park owners want folks to be safe, but how is a campground host supposed to distinguish between breeds? Is a pit bull mixed breed acceptable? And what happens if an RVer “fibs” about his dog’s true heritage while making the reservation? Mary’s day may get much worse if she’s the one who has to tell the pit bull’s owner to leave the park!

How about you? How do you feel about campgrounds charging an extra fee for dogs? Have you ever paid to bring your dog camping? Let us know how you feel in the comments.

