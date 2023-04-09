Saturday, April 8, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeCamping & Parks
Camping & Parks

Campground Characters: The Boston family shares joy through books

By Gail Marsh
0
A little free library
The Bostons' Free Little Library. Photo credit: Jen Lynn Boston

Usually when I write about someone we’ve met while on the road RVing, it’s a person with whom I’ve actually spent time getting to know. Past “campground characters” have featured an RVer with a story to tell. But this time, the “campground characters” are actually people I’ve never met (though I’d love to meet them sometime). I’ve never spoken to these two RVers in person. So how do I know that the Bostons (Jen Lynn and Scott) are notable campground characters? Read on!

A dream

I “met” Jen and Scott via a Facebook post. In the post, Jen’s enthusiasm was palpable. She and her husband began their RV life with a higher purpose in mind. They wanted to share their love of reading with others—in the various campgrounds they happened to visit.

Here’s how Jen put it: “This was something that was really important to us when we hit the road.”

A Free Little Library dream come true

So … how did the Bostons turn their dream into a reality? They purchased a small, self-contained, waterproof “hut” (for lack of a better word). Then, they added shelves, a light, a plant, and of course, books! Jen said, “I’m so excited, our ‘Free Little Library’ is officially open!”

The Bostons’ library even has a motto: “Books make camping s’more fun!” Fellow RVers and campers are invited to take a book and enjoy reading. Campers can leave a book at the Little Library, too. What a great idea!

Photo credit: Jen Lynn Boston

Campground libraries

I’ve seen (and used) many campground libraries in various parks throughout the United States. Recently I noticed that some of my favorite campgrounds no longer have books available for campers to borrow. In fact, the libraries are gone! In the places where shelves of books used to stand tall, hoping that a curious reader might choose them for entertainment or enlightenment, “better amenities” now reside. These “upgrades” include big-screen TVs, video gaming setups, vending machines, and other high-tech campground perks.

You go, Boston family!

I acknowledge that campground owners must keep up with the times in order to make their camps profitable, but I’m still sad to see the campground libraries go. I’ll miss them.

So, you go, Boston family! I hope that someday I get the chance to borrow a book from your Free Little Library and perhaps get to meet you in person, too!

Have you met a campground character who made a positive impact on you? Tell us about it in the comments below.

There are more than 150,000 Little Free Libraries in 120 countries around the world. Find one near you and add a book, or start your own!

##RVT1099

Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh is an avid RVer and occasional work camper. Retired from 30+ years in the field of education as an author and educator, she now enjoys sharing tips and tricks that make RVing easier and more enjoyable.
Previous article
Readers share their odd RV hobbies

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE