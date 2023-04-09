Would you pay $20 to stay overnight at Cabela’s with an electrical hookup?

A few weeks ago we wrote a story about Love’s adding overnight RV spaces to their truck stops across the country. The story was one of our most popular ever. What does that mean? It means we need more places to stay overnight in our RVs, perhaps even last-minute. We’re talking about a night or two on our way from Point A to Point B. Will others follow suit?

What about Walmart? Cabela’s? Target? Home Depot? Sam’s Club? Most have huge parking lots that seldom fill. Wouldn’t it make sense to set aside one area, with a number of electrical pedestals to accommodate RVs! We’re not talking about “camping” here: We’re talking about stopping long enough to eat, grab some sleep and then head on.

For the sake of today’s poll, let’s look at Cabela’s. Would you pay $20 to stay overnight in a Cabela’s parking area with 30- or 50-amp electricity?

Please leave a comment explaining your answer. This should be interesting.