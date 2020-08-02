Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, August 1, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DATELINE: August 1, 2020



ARIZONA STATE PARK GLOWS FOR PATRIOTS

The Patriotic Glow at Lyman Lake State Park, St. Johns, is a festival of boats, flags, fireworks and a parade scheduled for September 5. Vendors will be on hand and live music plays while decorated boats launch for a parade on the lake from the boat ramp to the beach area and peninsula. The park has 56 campsites with 38 hookup sites (13 include sewer) and 18 non-hookup sites. There is no limit on maximum RV length nor on boat power. Fish for walleye, channel catfish and largemouth bass. The lake is also open for all other types of water sports (928) 337-4441.

FLORIDA THEME PARK RV RESORT NEARS COMPLETION

The dig goes on at Splash RV Resort & Water Park in Milton in northeast Florida. When it opens in 2021 it will be a veritable vacation city of cabins, cottages, zip line, spacious RV sites, rental canoes and kayaks, a lazy river and plenty of wet fun. Milton is on the Blackwater Heritage Trail and is the site of the West Florida Railroad Museum. Known as the Canoe Capital of Florida, the region is threaded with the Coldwater, Blackwater and Sweetwater rivers. (850) 626-8500

FLORIDA STATE PARK SERVES BREAKFAST

Have breakfast with a park ranger at Topsail Preserve State Park, Santa Rosa Beach, on August 8. Located on the emerald waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the park has weekly ranger programs, at this time subject to COVID conditions. The stretch of the beach is known for its sugar-white sands.

The park’s Gregory E. Moore RV Resort campground has 156 RV sites with water, 30- or 50-amp electric, digital cable, sewer, swimming pool, laundry facilities and shuffleboard courts. Big rigs are welcome. Bathrooms with showers are heated and cooled. To use the HD Digital cable system, your RV TV must be digital-ready and have a QAM tuner to receive cable reception. (850) 245-2157 for reservations and essential details about current conditions.

GEORGIA TO BUILD RV RESORT WITH LARGE WATER PARK

Approval has finally been given in Callahan, Georgia, for a new 450-site campground and water park. RV sites will be large and pull-through. Original plans filed in 2017 called for a new restaurant and a 10-acre water park to replace 9 holes of the existing 18-hole golf course. A completion date has not been announced.

MICHIGAN CAMPGROUND INVITES BOATERS

Tow, tow, tow your boat when you camp at Crystal Lake Township’s South Shore RV park, where two new docks are open to the public. The pet-friendly, family-owned campground on the lake has 165 sites with full hookups as well as a playground, basketball court, a fish pond for the kids and a big lake for big people. The park also has a laundry, hiking trails and a propane fill station. (989) 235-4222.

NEW YORK STATE PARK HAS 44-YEAR-OLD FESTIVAL

Even if it turns out to be canceled later, the annual Arts and Crafts Festival at Letchworth State Park, Castile, is a place to camp, see dazzling waterfalls, craggy mountains and gorges and the sparkling Genesee River. The arts festival is a major show of talent while autumn color adds to the show, scheduled to be held October 10-12. The park has 270 campsites with 30- or 50-amp electric. (585) 493-3600

OKLAHOMA STATE PARK HAS FALL FESTIVAL

As of this writing, the Roberts Cave Fall Festival is still on the calendar for October 16-18 at Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton. It’s three days of carnival games and rides, music, food, a quilt show and arts and crafts. On Sunday there’s a workshop and gospel music. On Saturday see classic cars. The campground has 22 sites with full hookups and 92 sites with water and electric. There are also equestrian sites and a 20-room lodge. (918) 465-3400

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE PARK SERVES S’MORES

Many outdoor events are scheduled for fall at Lake Greenwood State Park, Ninety Six, where a s’mores social circle bonfire is planned for October 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Located on the shores of Lake Greenwood, the park has 125 paved campsites, boating and fishing including a tackle loaner program, playground, hiking trails and several geocaching trails. (864) 543.3535

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE PARK’S CANDLELIGHT WALK

FestiFall & Candlelight Walk brings vendors, crafters and food booths to Newton Hills State Park, Canton, on October 3. Walk the two-mile candlelight trail to shop, eat and stop at stations where food is served, music played, stories told, and magic performed. The event features children’s activities, hay rides and pumpkin catapulting. The campground has electric hookups. The fun starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 8:30. (605) 987-2263

WISCONSIN CAMPGROUND GETS NEW LOOK

Newly renovated in Egg Harbor is the Egg Harbor Campground & RV Resort, where RV travelers find 162 wooded campsites, 45 with full hookups. The resort is adjacent to the Orchards Golf Course and has a heated swimming pool, shower, 20-, 30- and 50-amp service, a video game room, TV and reading room, laundry, playground and camp store. Take a stroll through the resort’s own, five-acre apple orchard. (920) 868-3278

Stay Tuned

• Roanoke Island, North Carolina, is the site of the future Beachland Farms Campground, a 50-site RV park. Details about size and facilities are subject to approval of the draining of wetlands.

• Anticipating a December 28 opening, the Resort at Canopy Oaks in Lake Wales, Florida, will have 1,000 RV and cottage sites. The first phase will open with 400 back-in RV spaces. Centered by an eye-popping tiki bar, the resort will offer fishing, free Wi-Fi, a dog park, beauty salon, golf, spa, shops, eateries and a convenience store. (863) 213-0346

