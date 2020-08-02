Would the rude, ignorant readers please leave and never come back

From RV Travel editor Chuck Woodbury

What would you do in this situation? Let’s say you invited 50 fellow residents in your RV park to a gathering around the park campfire pit, where you would socialize and get to know each other.

But what if two of those 50 people turned out to be obnoxious, loud-mouthed know-it-alls who screamed at everyone about how wrong they all were about everything and how right they were? You’d ask them to leave, wouldn’t you? I would.

Well, RVtravel.com is such a gathering place with tens of thousands of people gathered around our cyber campfire pit on any given day. Ninety-eight percent of them are kind, intelligent and respectful of others. But 2 percent are loud-mouthed jerks who raise their voice at every opportunity to tell everyone else how wrong they are about everything. They seem to believe that God blessed them with wisdom far beyond that of mere mortals.

Well, I am sick of these rude, nasty people. My staff and I work our fannies off to provide a useful service for RVers and we’re proud of it. We try to be accurate and fair about what we write and say. We know that some readers will always disagree, which is fine, but it must be with respect, not condemnation.

It’s come to the point where the angry 2 percent of our audience wants to argue about everything we write and every comment left by readers. No more. These people have got to go.

Starting today, my staff and I re-pledge to do all we can to get rid of these people. Let them go elsewhere. We can’t prevent them for reading this website, but we can prevent them from joining the discussion. Leave the rest of us alone to discuss matters intelligently and respectfully.

And, it would so wonderful if some of the most clueless in the audience would quit telling me I’m a radical leftist because I live in Seattle, where I am surely a socialist or commie because doesn’t every single person who lives here fit that description? They are too mentally impaired to understand that even if Seattle does lean left, there are hundreds of thousands of people in the area who are politically neutral or to the right. So for a reader to tell me (not suggest to me, but tell me) “You live in Seattle therefore I know you are a socialist,” is a spectacular display of ignorance from a person so ignorant they don’t even know it. Who are these bottom feeders of humanity?

The smart people of the world, and that includes most of our readers, celebrate diverse opinions. They know they do not have all the answers, and they yearn to learn more, to become more enlightened. If they are proven wrong, they admit it, their egos unaffected, and they are thankful to be set straight.

From this point on, all disrespectful comments left on this website will be deleted and the readers who wrote them will be banned from commenting again. With them gone, the collective intelligence of those who remain will rise several notches. Ah, what a breath of fresh air that will be!