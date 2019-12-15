Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, December 14, 2019

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene and sometimes the staff of RVtravel.com

DATELINE: December 14, 2019



ALABAMA CAMPGROUND OPENS

The Oaks – Family RV Park & Campground in Andalusia opens with music, hoopla and a warm welcome December 13 and 14. The park has 27 RV sites with electricity, plus tent sites, bathhouses and a 10-acre fishing pond. Soon to come are a dog park, playground and golf cart rentals.

ALBERTA CAMPGROUND EXPANDS

It may be two years, maybe three, but Lakewood Golf Resort in Red Deer County northeast of Sylvan Lake, Alberta, Canada, is adding dozens more campsites and nine holes of golf for a total of 18 holes. Work begins next spring on RV sites and the golf course expansion is scheduled to begin in 2021. The resort currently has 80 RV sites.

FLORIDA MUSIC FESTIVAL BOOKING NOW

It’s four days and seven stages of camping, concert and conviviality in the Florida sunshine at the Okeechobee Music Festival northwest of the Palm Beaches. March 5-8. Bassnectar and a long list of groups open the show on Friday. Music plays all day Saturday, and Mumford & Sons headline the closing day on Sunday. Choose from packages that include General or VIP admission plus RV camping with either no power, 30 amps or 50 amps. Book at okeechobeefest.com. A deposit is required and RVs must stay in place for the entire festival.

GEORGIA MOUNTAINS SITE OF ARTS AND CRAFTS SHOW

Unicoi State Park in the mountains of northeastern Georgia announces the 45th annual Fireside Arts and Crafts Show for Presidents Day weekend, February 15-16, 2020. As many as 75 local and national vendors will be on hand showing handmade crafts from textile arts to woodworking, pottery to jewelry making. The park has 100 campsites with power and water, accommodating RVs up to 40 feet.

MANITOBA CAMPGROUND RENAMED

Shady Oaks RV Resort & Campground near Sidney will get a new look and a new name, Keeshkeemaquah Campground and RV Park. The campground and surrounding area are especially known for a large annual Bluegrass Festival in the fall. Sponsored by the Manitoba Old Tyme and Bluegrass Society, the festival and campout invite everyone to bring instruments and join in.

MARYLAND FEST TO GAIN A CAMPGROUND

DelFest, the iconic bluegrass festival held each May at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, will soon have 40 additional RV pads with hookups. According to the five-year plan there will eventually be 500 sites, some with full hookups, plus hiking paths and other campground facilities. At present there 200 RV sites. Next year’s concert dates are May 21-24. Get tickets and reservations early.

MICHIGAN CAMPING RESERVATIONS RULES VARY

Just a reminder that Channel Campground in Muskegon State Park can’t accept advance reservations for the 2020 season. At the same time, reservations are required for winter camping at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Go to recreation.gov or call (877) 444-6777. The park has three drive-in campgrounds. Fees are $15 per night for the winter season. Roads are not plowed so “drive-in” usually means snowmobile. Dispersed winter backcountry camping is no longer allowed in the national lakeshore. Backcountry winter campers must camp in existing backcountry sites and all campers need a reservation and a permit. Backcountry fees are $5 per person per night with a $15 reservation fee.

NEVADA STATE PARK INVITES SHUTTERBUGS

Photography workshops in one of the most scenic spots on earth take place at Valley of Fire State Park near Overton. Sign up now for the February 27th event, which follows the WPPI conference in Las Vegas. The park offers 72 campsites with water and electric on a first-come basis. The all-day course costs $399 and class size is limited, so reserve early. Photography in the park is strictly limited and participants in this workshop will be fully permitted. The park formed thousands of years ago from sand dunes and today is a massive sculpture of Aztec red sandstone. (702) 397-2088.

TEXAS STATE PARK WALKS HOMELESS DOGS

Take a morning stroll with a rescue dog that is waiting for its forever home at Davis Mountains State Park, Fort Davis. Throughout the coming months on selected dates, meet with park officials and Grand Companions representatives at the Interpretive Center and take to the trail. The park has 26 RV sites with full hookups, 34 with electric and water.

Stay Tuned

• Final approval is on the books, so the expansion of the waterfront North Myrtle Beach RV Resort and Dry Dock Marina, South Carolina, will go forward. Campsites will soon total 214 and the additional land will allow adding of a clubhouse, splash pad and dog park.

• An open pit mine fed by a natural spring near Frederick, Maryland, off state 550, is being turned into a recreation center with SCUBA diving, RV parking, ecology center, clubhouse and restaurant. Planning is still in very early stages.

• Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores is building a new truck and RV stop in Easton, Washington, for an opening in spring 2021. The project will offer walk-up and drive-through food service, a restaurant, a diesel fueling island, 16 gasoline pumps, a tire shop, light service for trucks, and overnight parking for 117 trucks and three RVs.

