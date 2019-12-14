Have you seen these stolen motorhomes?

Police are looking for thieves who stole three motorhomes in the middle of the night on November 20 in Boyton Beach, Florida. Surveillance video showed all three vehicles being driven off the lot at Boynton Self Storage, located at 125 NW 31st Terrace.

The footage showed one man opening the gate to the storage facility around 12:15 a.m., while another man drove an RV out.

Hours later, around 2:45 a.m., only one man returned to the storage lot. He opened the gate, drove a second RV out, then went back and closed the gate.

Less than an hour after that, around 3:30 a.m., one man returned again, opened the gate, drove a third RV out, then shut the gate.

The RVs stolen are:

2019 White Jayco Alante Recreational Vehicle, valued at $90,000

2017 Thor Ace Recreational Vehicle, valued at $85,000

2019 Ford Entegra Vision 26X, valued at $81,000

If you have any information about the crime call the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-742-6100.

Watch the surveillance video of the RVs being driven out of the storage lot.