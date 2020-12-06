Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, December 5, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DATELINE: December 5, 2020

ARIZONA BUILDS A NEW RESORT VILLAGE

Village Camp Flagstaff, slated to open in 2022, will be a community of 289 RV sites, park model sites, glamping and cabins in North Bellemont. Current plans call for each site to be 1,500 square feet with parking for at least one vehicle and one golf cart. In addition to a large clubhouse the village will have offices, high-speed internet, a lounge area with indoor firepit, a fitness center and game room. It will also boast a bistro with ice cream station, a general store and a resort-style swimming pool plus kid-friendly play areas. The development is taking shape on a 30-acre meadow surrounded by Coconino National Forest land. Get updates here.

NEW COLORADO CAMPGROUND AT CARTER LAKE

Sky View Campground, to open in Loveland in fall 2021 or spring 2022, has a special mission. Built thanks to a grant from Great Outdoors Colorado, the campground will cater to groups and to people with mobility challenges. Every pod will contain three campsites, each accommodating a tent or RV with picnic table, fire ring, picnic table and electric hookups. As the project develops, information will be available from the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources

FLORIDA RESORT TO OPEN FALL 2021

Taking shape near Gainesville on Little Orange Lake is a 200-acre RV resort and development with 599 RV sites and all hookups for rigs big and not so big. Visit there to fish, swim in the pool, take a nature retreat, boat, dine in the modern lodge and then leave your RV and/or boat in the full storage facility when you leave. (800) 356-2460; email info@EliteResorts.com; Website here (not updated)

FLORIDA RESORT HAS NEW MANAGEMENT, NEW FACE

Countryside RV Park in Lake Panasoffkee has new owners as of October and exciting new plans for improvements. Already a favorite with snowbirds who stay by the month or season, the resort has a full menu of planned activities and amenities including a gym, pool room, rec hall and coin laundry. Full-hookup sites come with cable TV and Wi-Fi. Look for big doings in 2022, which will be the park’s 50th birthday. (352)793-8103 Email: info@countrysidervparkfl.com

ILLINOIS PARK’S ICONIC MEMORIAL DAY MUSIC FEST

The annual Summer Camping Music Festival will ring out again in Three Sisters Park, Chillicothe, on May 28-30. A Memorial Day tradition for 20 years, the event will feature three days of moe. (band) and Umphrey’s McGee, plus dozens more artists who perform for one or more days. RV sites with electric must be booked in advance. See a wide choice of ticket options including three-day General Admission passes and several RV camping options here.

LOUISIANA SEES FIREWORKS FOR THE NEW YEAR

Fireside RV Resort in Ponchatoula, a favorite with snowbirds who book by the month, is accepting reservations now for a big New Year’s Eve fireworks extravaganza. The resort has 163 RV sites as well as cabins, a resort-style “lazy river” pool with family and adults only areas, kayaking, a swim-up bar and plenty of shade. (985) 277-1059

MINNESOTA MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT WITH MUSIC

Harmony Park Music Garden, Geneva, is the place to be for a Minnesota 2021 Memorial Day, RV camping and the annual family-friendly Revival Festival. RV campsites measure at least 20′ X 40′ and must be reserved in advance. One steering wheel per site is allowed and entry times are on your ticket. Plan ahead for early entry for the Thursday night fun. Get updates on this May 27-30, 2021 event as they become available here.

SOUTH CAROLINA RESORT CATERS TO HANDICAPPED

Karen Alayne McCullough was born with spina bifida, which makes her keenly aware of special needs that go with physical challenges. Now as owner and president of Lake Hartwell Development Group in Anderson, she is shepherding a new outdoor resort to success. The Shores of Asbury on Lake Hartwell will have glamping, tree houses, cabins, yurts, floating tents and an RV campground. A water park will be what she describes as a “floating American Ninja course.” Most activities will be accessible to all ages and all abilities. Keep up with this innovative development, the only one of its kind in the state, here.

TEXAS CAMPGROUND PUTS ON LIGHT SHOW

If you can get your campsite fully lit up and decorated to the nth degree by December 10, you may get a free campsite and a prize. It’s the Christmas Campsite Light Tour at Brushy Creek in Jefferson, sponsored by the Friends of Lake O’ the Pines. Campsites range from full hookups to no hookups, but generators will be allowed. Many sites have a view of the lake. The park also has a boat ramp. Fishing is a favorite sport here. Shower facilities have individual rooms. The drive-through show will be open to the public December 10-13. More info here, or call 903-665-2336.

TEXAS RV PARK HAS NEW OWNERS

Mitchell Resort and RV Park in Perrin is now known as the Great Escapes RV Resort North Texas. New owners plan to add a five-acre lake, splash park and other water features, a café, golf cart rentals and a full children’s program. The resort, known for its special events, has 112 RV sites, a general store, off-leash dog park, 24-hour laundry, free cable and Wi-Fi, and much more. (940) 798-4615

Stay Tuned

• In Iowa, the campground at Lake Ahquabi State Park will be closed as of August 9, 2021, due to a water drawdown. The lodge and shelter will be available in 2021, but the water level will be very low in August and September due to the lake restoration project. Facilities will be closed in 2022 during the campground renovations.

• Snow’s Cut RV Park in Wilmington, North Carolina, hopes to expand, adding 28 new RV campsites.

