Do you know anyone personally who has tested positive for COVID-19 at any point during the pandemic? We asked you this same question back in March. Then, of the nearly 4,100 people who voted, 84 percent answered no, you didn’t know anyone who had tested positive. Now, we’re guessing the answer might be very different.

Another question we asked you back in March was: How long do you think the coronavirus will affect daily life? Can you guess what you said? 10 percent said it would be over soon, 45 percent it would affect daily life for just a few more months, and 21 percent guessed six or more months. For the 10 percent who guessed “at least a year” you’re probably right, considering we just hit month 10.

All that being said, do you know anyone who has tested positive for COVID? Have you tested positive? Please vote in our poll below and tell us. If you leave a comment, please remember to be respectful and considerate of others.