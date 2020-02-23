Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, February 22, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene and sometimes the staff of RVtravel.com.

DATELINE: February 22, 2020



ARIZONA CAMPGROUND HAS NEW OWNERS, NEW FACE

Mesa Sunset RV Resort in Mesa has new owners and a new reputation after a major clean-up, clean-out and rebuild. Roads within the park have been repaved and the park has a new fitness room, pickleball courts, heated pool and two dog runs. The clubhouse has been freshly redecorated.

FLORIDA FORECAST: COUNTRY THUNDER

Kissimmee is the site of this year’s Country Thunder to be held March 27-29. A large selection of campsite facilities and site sizes is offered by reservation. Tickets are also available at different prices with different privileges. Go to countrythunder.com/fl-tickets.

Hear artists from Kane Brown to Dierks Bentley and Eric Church, with dozens of supporting acts playing for three big days. County Thunder concerts with RV camping also play this year at other sites including Arizona, Iowa, Saskatchewan, Wisconsin and Alberta.

IDAHO READIES SUN VALLEY JAZZ AND MUSIC FESTIVAL

October 14-18 are the 2020 dates for this year’s festival but it’s not too early to get tickets and RV camping reservations. Fans come from all over the globe for this enormously popular festival. Other jazz programs are scheduled throughout the year, so it’s essential for jazz fans who are RV travelers to get tickets and camping reservations ASAP. Get full details at sunvalleyjazz.com

INDIANA STATE FAIR OPENS RV CAMPING

Mark your calendar. Online only reservations open May 1 for camping at the Indiana State Fair, to be held August 7-23 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. Sites with full or partial hookup are $40 a night including tax. Another campground with partial hookups is available nearby on 46th Street. To make reservations you must know the exact measurements of your RV from hitch to end. No pull-through sites are available and RV camping is by reservation only. Read campground rules at indianastatefair.com.

MISSISSIPPI CAMPGROUND ALSO OFFERS OFF-ROADING

The South Mississippi Off-Road and RV Park, Perkinston, is a beehive of special events as well as everyday fun on miles of roads for an ATV, SxS, Jeep or mud truck. On Memorial Day weekend, May 21-25, country music plays in days of concerts. Saturday’s program stars Creed Fisher and Troy Ladner. The 377-acre park has a swimming pool, fishing lake with beach, games and 189 RV sites with electric and water hookups. Check the website for other concert weekend dates, southmsoffroad.com

NORTH CAROLINA RESORT HAS GRAND OPENING IN MARCH

Emberglow Outdoor Resort in Mill Springs will have its Grand Opening in March with a special St. Patrick’s Day party on March 21. The resort has 24 full hook-up RV sites with 30- and 50-amp options. Enjoy mountain hiking trails, sand volleyball, the dog park, community fire pit and free Wi-Fi.

OHIO COUNTRY FEST RESERVATIONS NOW

Clay’s Park Resort south of Canal Fulton is accepting campsite reservations now for Country Fest, to be held June 18-20. Dozens of acts take the stage including headliners Dierks Bentley, Brett Eldredge, Luke Combs, Raelynn and Niko Moon. The Festival Camping ticket allows festival attendance and water and power hookups. The Deluxe Camping package also includes use of resort amenities such as the swimming pool and fishing lake.

OKLAHOMA STATE PARKS RAISE RATES

State park RV sites in the Sooner State are now reservations only, according to Campground Chatter reader Bill Smith. Rates have been raised at some parks to cover the cost of the new system. Reportedly, the senior discount no longer applies on weekends. It’s now an additional $16 to put a tent on your RV site. Even if you cancel reservations within the 10-day cancellation period there is a $5 fee. There are no refunds for cancellation due to bad weather and, if you leave your site early, there is no refund for unused nights. Click here for more information.

TENNESSEE PARK OFFERS DAY-LONG HISTORY TOUR

Discover the history of the iron industry in Dickson County on an all-day (five to six hours) van tour starting from Montgomery Bell State Park. See sites remaining from the area’s 19th century iron industry. The historic Cumberland Village has more than 30 buildings and sites remaining from its heyday, 1793-1943. Space is limited. Advanced reservations are required. Personal vehicles are not allowed. The $20.00 fee includes a box lunch and beverages. The state park has RV sites up to 60 feet, all with 20-, 30- or 50-amp electric and water. Some have full hookups. The $5 reservation fee is non-refundable. Reservations for campsites and events are made separately, so start with the website Tennessee State Parks.

TEXAS RV PARK NEWS

The newly opened Gregory RV Park in Gregory has filled its first 44, full hook-up campsites, primarily with contract workers for nearby refineries. Now owners are expanding the park to 129 spaces. The park will have a dog park and other features for overnighters as well as longer-term residents.

New in Brownsville, handy to Padre Island and day trips to Mexico, is the 165-acre Tropical Trails RV Resort with cement pads, extra-spacious RV sites, full hookups, laundry, heated swimming pool and spa, pickleball, ping pong, shuffleboard and dog parks. The Amenity Center has a commercial kitchen and can accommodate up to 100 guests. (855) 684-2887

Despite opposition, zoning has been approved for a 55-acre, 230-site RV development WSW of Savannah on the South Newport River near Hinesville, Georgia. Lots will be for sale or rent. An opening date has not been announced.

