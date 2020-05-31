Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, May 30, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DATELINE: May 30, 2020

MORE LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS OPEN

Facilities for RV travelers vary but Love’s Travel Stops now has at least 510 RV-friendly travel stops for fuel, food, a dog park and overnight parking. New additions include Watertown Township, MI, Sauget, IL, Smiths Station, AL, and Walnut, MS. New Love’s Truck Care sites are in Tacoma, WA, Staunton, VA, and Moore Haven, FL. Truck Care locations that also have on-site Speedco are in Malvern, AR, Ellensburg, WA, and Obetz, OH.

ARIZONA STATE PARK OBSERVES DOG DAYS

The National Dog Day Celebration to be held August 26 at Lyman Lake State Park, St. Johns, is something to yap about. Local rescues and shelters will be on hand with an agility course, art activities and a doggie costume contest. The park has 56 campsites, 38 with electric and water, 13 of them with sewer. The 1,200-acre state park is on the shore of a 1,500-acre reservoir. Fish for walleye, channel catfish and largemouth bass. Boat, hike, water ski, or just sit in the sunshine with your dog and enjoy the scenery. 1-877-MY PARKS (697-2757).

COLORADO SUMMER HAS BLUEGRASS DAYS

Be in Lyons August 7-9 for Planet Bluegrass’s 30th annual Rocky Mountain Folks Festival. Camping with full hook-ups is sold out but dry sites are still available. Attend performances, workshops, the family tent. Tube the St. Vrain River. Paint, sculpt, and assemble projects in the arts and crafts tent. Build sand castles on the beach. Join activities including slacklining, nature studies, and much more. Get full details here.

FLORIDA PARK HAS COUNTRY JAM

Hear country stars including Toby Keith, Billy Ray Cyrus and Randy Houser at the Suwannee River Jam in Suwannee River Music Park, Live Oak. Get tickets now for the jam September 30 to October 3. RV campsites are $30 to $45. Sites with 50-amp service and sewers are available. This is a year-round campground with year-round music, weekly jams, Karaoke and riverside camping. The park has horse camps and is dog and cat friendly, but pets aren’t allowed during major music concerts.

ILLINOIS SCHEDULES MUSIC CAMP

In Chillicothe, the Summer Camp Music Festival scheduled for August 22-24 offers RV sites but sites with electric are already sold out. Stay tuned because things can change. Prices depend on the size of the site. A large choice of camping packages is offered. This is a jam camp with headliners playing all three days and dozens of groups performing in one- and two-day gigs. See the website for camping rules and the many types of passes and packages.

INDIANA STATE FAIRGROUNDS ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS

The Indiana State Fair, one of the nation’s biggest and best, is scheduled for August 7-23. This year’s fair theme is Basketball. Look for interactive experiences including a basketball amusement park called “All-Star Court” and 17 of Indiana’s best hoops stories spread out over the 17 days of the fair. Credit cards aren’t accepted at this time for camping reservations. Click here for details on the large camping facility at the Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis. Full hook-ups are available and camping is open all year.

LOUISIANA CAMPGROUND TO HAVE GUMBO COOK-OFF

Giants of the gumbo world compete at the Cajun Palms RV Resort, Breaux Bridge, on November 21 for bragging rights. For RV travelers it’s food, fun, a DJ and music Cajun style. The destination campground has special events all year, subject to change at this time. There are 300 spacious, full hook-up, pull-thru or back-in RV sites with digital cable. Shop in the convenience store. Fish in stocked ponds. Swim in the resort-style pool and watch kids splash in the kiddy pool. The clubhouse has a movie theater. Ask about seasonal rates.

MINNESOTA STATE PARK GOES DARK

At Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park in Preston, the Dark Sky Festival will take place August 21-22. Astronomers will be on hand to provide telescopes and lead night hikes. The park is known for its cave tours. RV camps with hookups, as well as horse camps, are available.

NEBRASKA MUSEUM ATTRACTS FULL-TIMERS WITH KIDS

Kids on board? Schedule a summer stop in Ashland, where the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum offers homeschool days, take-out science projects and three-day camps. Go any time for hands-on experiences for all ages. They also offer birthday parties. Give children hands-on experiences every day in the Children’s Learning Center. Call the Education Director at 402-944-3100 ext. 204. The new Ashland RV Campground has 31 paved, back-in RV sites with 30/50-amp electric. Walk one block to downtown Ashland for shops, eats, drinks, a library and a local museum. From the campground drive 5 minutes to the SAC museum, 25 minutes to Omaha or Lincoln.

NEW YORK ANNOUNCES GREAT BLUE HERON FESTIVAL FOR 2021

Get reservations early for a 4th of July music weekend next year, tentatively set for July 2-4. Choose from a large variety of ticketing and camping packages for the Great Blue Heron Festival in Sherman. Rigs of all sizes can be accommodated, and generators are allowed, but no hook-ups are available. This is a family event with swimming, a kids’ tent and a teens’ tent. Come for three stages, three days and 39 bands. Scenic Sherman is SSW of Buffalo on Chautauqua Lake. It’s between Lake Erie and Allegheny National Forest, so allow time to tour woods and water.

PENNSYLVANIA ADDS INFIELD SPOTS AT POCONO

RV travelers can now camp in the same spaces where famous drivers and officials camped in the infield at Pocono Raceway, where 120 RV sites are now available with full hookups. The sites will be open at all times by the night or week, although some facilities such as the dog park will be closed during slack periods. When races are on, only race attendees may camp. Virus protection steps are being observed.

SOUTH CAROLINA HAS NEW LOVE’S TRAVEL STOP

The new Love’s Travel Stop in Summerton has overnight spaces for RVs as well as 103 truck spaces, 64 parking spaces for cars, nine diesel bays, laundry facilities, seven showers and a host of food choices including a Fresh Kitchen and a McDonald’s. Use the My Love Rewards card to earn free showers.

