Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, July 18, 2020

DATELINE: July 18, 2020



ALABAMA HAS NEW RV PARK

Local businesses in Andalusia are pleased to have a busy new campground bringing visitors to the historic town. The Oaks Family Campground covers 32 acres with facilities that include fishing in a spring-fed pond (additional cost), a zip line, concrete and gravel RV pads, a bathhouse with private rooms, and a playground, as well as RV, glamping tent and golf cart rentals. Don’t miss the charming little town itself, especially the museum in the old train depot. (334) 804-CAMP (2267)

BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS NEW CAMPGROUND

The new Snowforest Campground in Mount Revelstoke National Park opened July 7 with 62 campsites, some with electricity and some only walk-in. Bookings are further limited now because of social distancing. The park, only five kilometers from downtown Revelstroke, is known for its hiking and biking trails. Info here or call 1-877-RESERVE (1-877-737-3783).

BRITISH COLUMBIA RESORT ALLOWS RV OVERNIGHTS

The campground is closed for now but overnight parking for RVs is available by reservation at the Black Forest, SilverStar Mountain Resort, Vernon. The ski resort has hiking and biking trails, a restaurant and planned activities. Call (800) 663-4431 from Canada or the U.S.

CALIFORNIA FESTIVAL WITH RV PARKING — UPDATE: POSTPONED TO 2021

The Dry Diggings Festival in Placerville, scheduled for September 4-6, is now taking reservations for RV camping with 20-amp power. Don’t arrive without parking reservations, even in a car. An all-star concert lineup includes Rebelution, Dirty Heads, Steel Pulse, Keznambi and dozens more for three days of music, camping camaraderie and good beer. Go to dirtydiggingfestival.com — UPDATE JULY 18: The festival has been postponed to Sept. 3, 4 and 5, 2021. If you purchased tickets for 2020, they will carry over to 2021. If you have questions write to drydiggingsfestival@gmail.com .

FLORIDA HOT AIR BALLOON SPECTACLE

Sign up now for tickets and RV camping at the Tallahassee Balloon Show September 11-12. It’s a benefit for Special Olympics as well as a whale of a family weekend with laser shows, DJ music, food vendors, a carnival of a Kids Zone and the awesome sight of skyscraper-size hot air balloons. The event ends with a one-hour, interactive balloon glow and laser show. Bring chairs or blankets. Don’t bring pets. The whoosh of the burners is disturbing to them. RV camping packages include full hookups, 30- or 50-amp service and admission tickets for four.

FLORIDA MUSIC PARK IS FULL-FLEDGED CAMPGROUND

Suwannee Music Park near Live Oak is a year-round, full-service campground with a regular schedule of blockbuster concerts that bring in top groups from around the globe. Suwannee River Jam, scheduled for September 30 – October 3, is an annual hot-ticket concert. Hear the likes of country stars Toby Keith, Billy Ray Cyrus, Randy Houser and Parmalee. Go to musicliveshere.com

MINNESOTA EVENTS NOW COME WITH RV PARKING

Overnight RV parking is now available for events at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC). The adjoining site offers RV parking with and without electric. Water is available but during the pandemic restrooms are closed. To check upcoming event schedules go to DECC.org.

MINNESOTA CAMPGROUND HAS NEW OWNERS

So far it’s business as usual under new owners at Hidden Meadows RV Park & Campground on the Zumbro River in Pine Island. RV facilities include full or partial hook-ups, 30- and 50-amp service, pull-through sites, camp store, laundry and free wi-fi. (507) 356-8594

NORTH CAROLINA RV PARK CLOSE TO SHOWS

The Hillbilly RV Park in downtown Maggie Valley, close to heaven in the Blue Ridge Mountains, offers small (limit 40 feet), full-service, back-in (they’ll help you if needed) RV camping within walking distance of all the shows, markets, concerts and activities held often in this hamlet, including the famous motorcycle museum. The annual Maggie Valley Hillbilly Jam has been rescheduled to October 30 and 31. Check for updates and reservations at (828) 926-3353.

OHIO GAINS NEW FIVE STAR RESORT

Brand-new and not yet reviewed at Geneva-on-the-Lake is Hearthside Grove Lake Erie, inspired by a Michigan Hearthside Grove campground that the owners had loved in Petoskey, Michigan. The Class A motorcoach resort offers overnight parking as well as lots and bungalows for purchase. (833) 800-2959, hearthsidegrovelakeerie.com

