Monster truck and RV combo takes off-road RVing to extreme

By James Raia

Earthroamer, Haw-Creek and Action Mobil are among numerous companies specializing in monster, off-road recreational vehicles. They’re touted as expedition vehicles that can go anywhere at nearly any time.

Marketing phrases such as “Conquer the World” and “Luxury Zombie Protection” sound impressive and the machines that the slogans promote are likely automotive wonderments.

Who wouldn’t want to go anywhere at any time and go off-road deep into nowhere with a state-of-the-art RV that resembles a fortified city?

But even at the highest bespoke segment of the RV industry in which monster machines have monolithic proportions, some enthusiasts would rather approach the idea with a DIY project.

Homemade gargantuan RVs aren’t commonplace, but there’s a niche group within the niche industry that seems to thrive on bigger is better and outrageous is the norm.

The owner of this rig combined a Western R.V. with a pickup truck and positioned the contraption high off the ground on eight jumbo tires.

Further details are unknown, but the makeshift RV has one quality likely shared with few, if any, other RVs. If so inclined, the owner could leave the RV behind and take his truck to participate in monster truck competitions.

Or perhaps monster truck shows now also include a monster truck–RV division.

