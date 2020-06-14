Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, June 13, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

June 13, 2020



ARIZONA COUNTRY THUNDER SOLD OUT

The Country Thunder concert scheduled for October 29–November 1 in Florence has already sold out all camping packages but there’s hope of availability through the Lyte Exchange. See countrythunder.com. Two dozen country music greats make up the lineup of performers, with Luke Combs ending the event with a Sunday evening extravaganza.

CALIFORNIA RESORT HAS NEW OWNERS

Formerly known as Soronson’s, founded in 1916, this historic resort is now the Wylder Hope Valley Hotel. The area is still a must for travelers who love nature, wildflower walks, mountain bicycling, hiking and the sweet air of a state forest. Dine out in the café; shop in the general store. The resort offers RV sites for $45 nightly.

GEORGIA STATE PARK HAS LOVEBUG FESTIVAL

Lovebugs are a nuisance on the highway but an inspiration to lovers who stick together.

At this year’s festival on September 5 at General Coffee State Park, Nicholls, enjoy foods including edible bugs. Programs include education on insects and pollinators. Admission to the festival is $2. The park has 50 RV sites and additional dry campsites. Call (318) 805-2883 or (318) 837-0240. Reservations at (800) 864-7275. Until later this year, roads leading to the park from Waycross are expected to be closed, so get current highway information.

INDIANA STATE PARK HOWLS AT THE FULL MOON

Ranger-guided Full Moon Hikes are a specialty at Charlestown State Park. Check ahead for upcoming dates and reservations. The park is a 15,000-acre expanse that was once the home of the Indiana Army Ammunition plant. By day, hike rugged hills and deep ravines to watch for 72 species of birds including bluebirds, black vultures and an occasional bald eagle. The park has 60 full-hookup sites and 132 sites with electric. Reservations are essential.

NEVADA HAS RV CAMPING ON LAS VEGAS STRIP

Las Vegas is gradually coming back to life and that includes the RV campground at Circus Circus. There, RV travelers also have easy access to the restaurants and other amenities in the hotel and casino. The 180-site RV park has full hookups and costs $20 per day. Walk to other attractions including The Strip.

OHIO STATE PARK HAS CHRISTIAN ROCK CONCERT

Rock the Lake is a popular annual concert that is still on the calendar for August 1. Hear a day-long lineup of Christian artists and camp with full hookups at Indian Lake State Park in Lakeview in central Ohio. Indian Lake is a 5,000-acre reservoir that is open for boating, fishing, watersports and sailing. Plan an extended stay because this resort area has frequent special events and entertainment.

PENNSYLVANIA INFIELD CAMPING EXPANDED

Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, now offers more than 100 seasonal infield campsites for $60 a day or $400 weekly. Power is available up to 50 amps; some sites have a sewer. Campers can enjoy a playground, dog park, restroom and shower facilities, an outdoor swimming pool and more. The nearby Long Pond Campground costs $45 a day or $185 weekly. See poconoraceway.com for details and a long list of rules, some of them depending on race schedules.

TEXAS STATE PARK KNOWN FOR SQUARE DANCES

The summer Saturday square dances in the historic pavilion are on hold for now at Garner State Park, Concan, so keep in touch at https://tpwd.texas.gov/state- parks/garner/nature for dates of when they will resume. The scenic park is known for its cliffs, canyons and crystal-clear streams. Hike, fish, photograph unique geological scenes and look for the rare Golden-cheeked warbler in the juniper and oak forests. The park offers a handful of campsites with full hookups and hundreds more with electric and water or water only.

WASHINGTON CAMPGROUND HOSTS CONCERT FUNDRAISER

Riffe Lake Campground, Mossyrock, plans a live music charity concert August 14-15 but details won’t be available until later. Campers on concert weekends must purchase bracelets for everyone over age 15. Sites with full hookups are now being reserved. The man-made lake is a reservoir on the Cowlitz River. Hike to waterfalls. Swim. Fish for smallmouth bass, Chinook salmon and trout.

WISCONSIN CAMPGROUND CLEANUP CONTINUES

Windstorm damage to woodlands in Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest last July was heartbreaking to all nature lovers and especially to campers who enjoy the three developed campgrounds within the Forest. Trees were turned to toothpicks. More than 1,200 miles of roads and 2,000 miles of trails were affected. Some trails are now open; others will be closed until next year. Boot Lake Campground remains closed. The Forest Service hopes to reopen it this year.

• County commissioners have given the green light to a 234-site, 50-acre RV park on Burnt Store Road just outside Punta Gorda, Florida. The narrow road, now considered hazardous for RV travel, has to be widened and improved as part of the project. No opening date is in sight.

• In South Carolina, an RV park is planned off Parris Island Gateway in the town of Port Royal. Plans call for the project called Seagull Retreat to include 50 sites for nightly RV rentals of up to 28 days plus showers, laundry and a dog park.

