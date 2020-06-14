Ford expands F-150, SUV, sedan recall to 2.15 million

By James Raia

Ford has increased its latest recall to 2.15 million vehicles in North America, including a second problem with the Ford F-150 pickup truck, the best-selling vehicle in the United States.

Besides its recall earlier this week affecting nearly 350,000 F-150 models for potentially faulty brakes, more of the legendary pickup trucks and several other automotive stablemates now have problematic door latches.

Ford said the door issue involves a necessary repair of a door latch part susceptible to cracking and breaking in high temperatures. In some circumstances, doors could fail to close.

Nine models spanning the 2011 through 2016 model years are affected by the recall. In addition to the F-150, the Escape SUV, Fiesta and Fusion sedans, Mustang sports car, Lincoln MKZ and MKC models, all have potential latch issues.

According to the manufacturer, repeated attempts to close the door may temporarily close it but it could open during driving. The recall, the second of its kind, is to fix latches that may not have been replaced or fixed correctly under previous recalls.

The other recall involves 343,900 F-150 pickups, Ford’s top-selling truck. The automaker’s 2014-2017 model year trucks equipped with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine may leak brake fluid, the automaker said, which could reduce function to the front brakes.

Ford said it was aware of seven low-speed or low-impact crashes and two injuries that are alleged to be associated with the issue.

Ford is forecasting a second-quarter loss of more than $5 billion amid the coronavirus. The pandemic forced it to shut down its factories and showrooms globally for more than two months.

