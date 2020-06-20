Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, June 20, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DISCLAIMER: This blog is for late-breaking news for RV travelers. Information is believed current at press time but conditions change quickly. Check ahead by phone directly with the campground. Don’t rely on websites or Facebook. Get specifics about rates, campground facilities (full facilities and activities may not be open yet), reservation policies, campsite specifications and the condition of access roads including tolls. No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

FULL ALERT: The schedules of openings, partial openings, re-closings and cancellations is still in flux. They are determined by state, county and city authorities and may apply differently to private and public campgrounds. Check ahead to see details.

DATELINE: June 20, 2020



COLORADO WELCOMES NEW RESORT CAMPGROUND

In Granby the new River Run RV Resort is indeed a resort. Check into a vacation paradise that has a large swimming pool, restaurants, bars and a miniature bowling alley. Large, back-in RV sites have full hookups. Founded in 1905, Granby is two hours from Denver, 20 minutes from Rocky Mountain National Park and 25 minutes to Winter Park. (888) 303-7027

COLORADO COUNTY FAIR HAS SMALL TOWN VIBES

In tiny Hotchkiss, the fair’s campground has RV sites (no tents) with electric and water hookups and showers. A donation is requested. The 115-year-old Delta County Fair, scheduled for August 1-8, is an old-time Western affair with a parade, rodeos, community night, a demolition derby, food, concerts, animals and family fun. (970) 874-2108.

GEORGIA MOUNTAINS SITE OF COUNTRY FAIR

This year’s Mountain Fair in Hiawassee is the 70th anniversary of fairs marked by camping, mountain scenery, country music all days and all ways, arts and crafts, and demonstrations of old-time living when Mamaw made lye soap and Pap made corn likker. The fair is open all year. During the Georgia Mountain Fair, August 14-22, enjoy concerts as well as carnival treats and thrill rides.

There are two RV camping areas, one with 92 sites, some 50-amp electric, Wi-Fi and cable TV. The other has 97 sites with water, 50-amp service, sewer, paved sites, Wi-Fi and cable TV. Most sites have views of Lake Chatuge. Amenities include a playground, boat ramp, paved playing courts, shaded picnic tables and the Hamilton Rhododendron Gardens. For reservations call (706) 896-4191.

IOWA GOES KOSMIC FOR CAMPING AND MUSIC

RV sites with electric and water are available for the Kosmic Kingdom Music Concert in Des Moines, to be held August 28 and 29. Enjoy two days of arts, music on multiple castle stages, and more than 35 medieval buildings to explore in Sleepy Hollow Sports Park. See KosmicKingdom.com for rules, reservations, tickets and camping packages.

MONTANA PARK PLANS BIG CHANGES

It will take a while to implement all the ambitious plans affecting MetraPark in Billings but the good news for RV travelers is that an RV campground along the Yellowstone River is part of one proposed master plan. The grandstands are being demolished, freeing space for large improvements and additions to entertainment facilities, transportation and access to the area.

MICHIGAN CAMPGROUND DUE TO DEBUT JULY 1

Just outside Sister Bay in the town of Liberty Grove in Door County, Dovetail Acres Campground has 60 RV sites with full hook-ups including Wi-Fi as well as a clubhouse, bathhouse and camp store. Pull-thru and back-in sites are available. (920) 868-6218

MINNESOTA REGIONAL PARK TO EXPAND RV CAMPING

Lake Washington Regional Park, Mankato, has a grant that will allow improvements including easier access roads, more trails, an observation tower overlooking the lake and an automated kayak rental system. Work is expected to begin in 2021 and take several years to complete. At present the campground has 28 sites with electric and four primitive sites. (507) 995-1161

NEBRASKA STATE PARK EXPANDS CAMPGROUND

The newest campground at Platte River State Park, Louisville, has 49 RV sites, a modern swimming pool and playground, horseback rides, new glamping sites, an 85-foot-high observation tower and watersports including boating and fishing. (402) 234-2217

TEXAS RESORT HIGHLIGHTS LUXURIES

Eric & Jay’s RV Resort in the heart of Houston is a new, 10-acre, tree-lined site near the Medical Center and Museum District. The 114 landscaped sites range from 30-foot back-in spots to luxury pull-through campsites. The fully fenced property has a clubhouse, pool terrace with Jacuzzi, a gazebo with grill and dining area and a stocked fishing pond. Each site has full hook-ups including data fiber connection. Other amenities include a game room, sundries, spa-like shower rooms, fitness facility and laundry. Walk to a gas station, market, liquor store and barbershop. Rates start at $56 per night; long-term pricing is also available. (713) 206-0779

NEW TEXAS RV RESORT HAS GRAND OPENING

After a year of construction, Hidden Grove RV Resort in Honey Grove opens June 27 with 64 RV sites. All have concrete pads and full hookups. The campground has a stocked, seven-acre pond, three miles of hiking trails, laundry, showers and restrooms. At the Grand Opening, see fireworks and hear live music. (208) 233-4545

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com.

