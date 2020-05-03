Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, May 2, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DATELINE: May 2, 2020



DISCLAIMER: This blog is for late-breaking news for RV travelers. Information is believed current at press time but conditions can change quickly, especially now. Check ahead by phone directly with the campground. Don’t rely on websites or Facebook. Get specifics about rates, campground facilities, reservation policies, campsite specifications and the condition of access roads. No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

FULL ALERT: The checkerboard schedules of openings, partial openings and cancellations is spotty and short-lived at this time, so we make no attempt to report them. They are determined by state, county and city authorities and may apply differently to private and public campgrounds.

DATELINE: May 2, 2020

DELAWARE SPEEDWAY OFFERS RACE ACTION, RV CAMPING

Tickets are now on sale for the three big auto races at the Dover International Speedway August 21-23. The track offers five campground options and variety of ticket packages Call 800-441-RACE. See the long list of RV rules and camping services here.

FLORIDA CAMPGROUND ON INDIAN RESERVATION

The Seminole Tribe of Florida has a treat for Florida RV travelers in a complete and authentic tribal theme park on its vast reservation in Clewiston. Camp in the full-service Billie Swamp Safari Campground while visiting the Seminole village museum and animal and bird displays. Take a tour in a swamp buggy and an airboat ride. Plan ahead to be there during one of the special events or powwows. 800-437-4102 or click here.

FLORIDA TO GET NEW RV RESORT

Citrus County, Florida, will soon have a new 493-site RV resort with golf, tennis, bicycle and hiking trails, pool, spa and more on Tsala Apopka Lake in Inverness. One RV Travel reader reports having reservations at Preservation Point for later this year and into 2021. The website offers a sign-on for receiving more information. Lots are for sale, some waterfront and some on the golf course. Lots will have a concrete pad, utilities and sodding. Optional extras include landscaping, paving, rock gardens, outdoor kitchens, storage sheds, and gazebos. Go to rentals (at) preservationpoint.com .

IDAHO CAMPS OUT FOR THE BLUES

Under Idaho blue skies the Wallace Blues Festival plays July 10-12. End the weekend with a pancake breakfast at the Elks Club. Hear 15 bands and single performers on four stages. Enjoy the area’s dramatic scenery plus shops, restaurants and the festival’s own Beer Garden. Camping during the festival is a tradition and a long list of rules apply. There are several venues for dry camping. For self-contained RVs, camping under the freeway is $100 for four nights. You must have your RV in place by Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. Camping is also allowed in some open fields but not on bridges. The reservations site isn’t yet up but festival tickets are on sale now, and are limited to maintain social distancing. Click here.

MAINE CAMPGROUND OFFERS BOATBUILDING CONTEST

Loon’s Haven Family Campground on Trickey Pond, Naples, offers a chance to build a boat on Boatbuilders Weekend, July 10-12. Bring supplies to enter the boatbuilding contest, go fishing, win a prize at the cornhole tournament, catch drips at the ice cream social and gather on the beach to watch the movie “Jaws”. Book a water-view campsite. Some have sewers; some have their own boat slip. The campground has a café, playground, dump station and laundry. Go to loonshaven.com.

NEW YORK WINE FEST GETS RACY

Watkins Glen, famous for its auto races, is the scene of the Finger Lakes Wine Festival to be held July 10-11. There’s a lot of traditional hoopla including a toga contest, so check ahead for times, events and a long list of ticketing options for the festival, separate events, cabana rental, camping and historic Formula One auto races. RV camping for three nights is on a reserved 20 X 40 paved or grass site. Electric hookup is at each site. Water is shared.

NORTH DAKOTA SUMMER MUSIC

Score a 20 X 50-foot campsite (no hookups) separately from tickets at the annual Country Fest in New Salem. This year’s dates are July 9-11 with a long lineup of country music stars including Little Texas, Blind Joe, Diamond Rio and dozens more. The campground has a store, its own stage and a shuttle that will take you to the golf course, convenience store, swimming pool or restaurants. There’s also plenty of food at the festival plus ice cold Coors and the famous signature cocktails. Camp admission is good for three nights. Early admission on Wednesday is sold separately. Festival tickets are on sale now.

TENNESSEE STATE PARK BY A DAM SITE

Anglers come from all over the South for the famous bass fishing at Pickwick Landing State Park. It’s at Pickwick Dam, Tennessee, 14 miles south of Savannah. For campground reservations call (731) 689-3129 and general park information (731) 689-3129. Check the website for upcoming dates for the ranger-led moonlight kayak floats.

VIRGINIA OFFERS RIVERSIDE CAMPING, MUSIC

It’s one of the premier bluegrass festivals in the nation. Be there September 17-19 for the annual Watermelon Park Fest with three days of music, band pickin’ contests, a beer garden, cider, dancing, workshops, vendors, tubing and kayaking on the river and much more. Stars on hand will include The Infamous Stringdusters, Belá Fleck and a long list yet to be announced. The campground’s 41 RV sites have water and 30-amp electric hookups and a picnic table but no grill. You’re welcome to bring your own. There’s an ATM at the camp store. Tickets for the festival are already on sale, so reserve early here.

WASHINGTON STATE FAIR OFFERS RV CAMPING

Overnight parking for RVs is available year-round at the state fairgrounds in Puyallup

but new reservation policies are in place for now. Reservations for stays between now and May 4 must be made online in advance, and can be reserved in a maximum of 10-day increments. There are no assigned spots and reservations are valid only during this period. E-mail boxoffice@thefair.com. For a full schedule of events at the fairgrounds click here. Events tickets are on sale early, so don’t lose out for such events as the Puyallup RV Show July 16-19 and the Washington State Fair in September.

WYOMING EVENT CANCELLED BUT CAMPGROUND OPEN

Even though the big Escapees rally in Casper has been cancelled, the Sweetwater County Events Complex RV Campground will remain open to RVers. The campground has full hookups and maintains social distancing. Other facilities at the Events Complex are closed to the public. (307) 352-6789.

THANKS TO…

Hazel Bonilla for the news that she spent two weeks at the Badlands National Park campground and wants us to know it’s open for camping only. She says the staff sanitizes everything every day. Public facilities are closed. Campers are placed at every other site for social distancing.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her brand-new Farley Halladay book, “April Avenger, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.

Please send us your campground news. Just fill out the form.