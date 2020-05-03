Expedition vehicles take RVing to extremes. Global Expedition Vehicles makes extreme vehicles on truck chassis that redefine “extreme.”

The Missouri-based company creates its vehicles utilizing several truck manufacturers. Its latest creation is the $650,000 UXV-MAX. It can be constructed on a Ford-750 chassis.

A kitchen, dining area, (king-sized bed) and bathroom are mainstay features just like an RV. But there’s a lot different. A dishwasher, washer and dryer are part of an optional upgrade. And consider the healthy supply of high-end features: custom granite countertops, a sink, single burner induction cooktop, 6.4-cubic-foot refrigerator-freezer and a convection microwave oven.

The UXV-MAX also has 2.36-inch walls for superior insulation and increased security. With its extreme construction, it’s ready and quite able for off-road and off-the-grid excursions.

Global Expedition Vehicles has several overlander trucks that can be created on multiple truck chassis. Ford F-550, Dodge 550 and Mercedes-Benz trucks are often used to make the company’s varied collection of custom-made expedition vehicles. The 24.5 feet – which can be upgraded to 28.5 feet – UXV-MAX build in particular can also be built on the chassis of crew-cab medium-duty vehicles from International Trucks or Freightliner Trucks, along with the Ford F-750.

