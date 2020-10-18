Campground Chatter: Several new campgrounds opening soon

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DISCLAIMER: This blog covers timely news for RV travelers. Information is believed current at press time but conditions are still changing quickly. Check ahead by phone directly with the campground. Don’t rely on websites or Facebook. Full facilities and activities may not be open. Get specifics about rates, campground facilities, reservations policies, campsite specifications and the condition of access roads including tolls. No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

FULL ALERT: Schedules of openings, partial openings, re-closings and cancellations are still in flux not just because of COVID but because of wildfires, floods and other factors. Almost all parks require COVID measures, which vary. Check ahead.

DATELINE: October 17, 2020



ALBERTA RV PARK HOSTS ANNUAL FESTIVAL 2021

Save the dates July 30 – August 1 for the 2021 Pigeon Lake Music Festival at Hilah Ayers Wilderness RV Park, Mulhurst. The family-friendly event features music, entertainment, food and drink in a 45-acre gated campground. Most sites are reserved seasonally so make reservations early if you want one of the 34 overnight spots. Campsites have full hookups and the park has a laundry, showers, play areas for children, outdoor movies and 24-hour security. Walk to Pigeon Lake and a boat launch. Drive to 12 golf courses within 30 minutes. Additional development is in the works for 2021. Visit hilahayers.com for updates and reservations.

ARIZONA RV GOLF RESORT ANNOUNCES CONCERTS

Get tickets and reservations now for concerts at Westwind RV & Golf Resort in Yuma. The concert season kicks off January 30 with the tribute group Mirage, followed by Shania Twain on February 6. Tickets are $26 per person; season tickets $240 (excluding the Christmas show). Most of the resort is taken by seasonal rentals but RV sites are also available for RV travelers. Each has a 6 X 20-foot RV patio and full hookups. The resort has a large swimming pool and a nine-hole, par 3 golf course. Reservations (866) 440-2992.

CALIFORNIA CAMPGROUND CATERS TO ROAD SCHOOLERS

Campland on the Bay, San Diego, now offers an open-air study hall for home schoolers as well as a full family camping experience in warm Pacific breezes. The waterfront park has Wi-Fi and 411 campsites with full hook-ups, 150 with water and electric and 18 with no hookups. Eat at the cantina, get treats at the ice cream parlor. The resort has a laundry, showers and a marina with rental boats and other watersport rentals. Parental supervision is required in the study hall and earphones are required for students on audio learning. COVID measures must be observed. Winter rates are from $406 per week. (858) 581-4260, campland.com

COLORADO TO GET SCENIC NEW RV RESORT

Canyon View RV Resort, slated to open in Grand Junction in March 2021, is accepting pre-reservations at (970) 730-2600. Get information at info@canyonviewrvresort.com. The 160 campsites will have full hookups and are 40 feet wide. Pull-through sites are 80 feet long. The resort will have a heated pool, splash pond and castle for kids, an off-leash dog park, Jacuzzi, fully stocked camp store, modern laundry and bathrooms, sports courts, espresso bar and high-speed Wi-Fi throughout.

FLORIDA RV RESORT SCHEDULES SPRING CONCERT

Scott Helmer, the one-man rock and country music show, performs live in concert at the 100-acre Recreation Plantation RV Resort in Lady Lake on March 11. The full-service, adults-only resort has 1,079 sites with full hookups. Features include a large swimming pool, a busy schedule of planned activities, Wi-Fi and cable TV hookups, separate dog parks for large and small dogs, shuffleboard, pickleball, a quilting room, pool room, meeting room, electric service up to 100 amps, oversize sites and a post office on site. (352) 753-7222

GEORGIA’S NEW KOA IS IN THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS

New this year, the 96-site Blue Ridge / Toccoa River KOA in Blue Ridge has space for large RVs that couldn’t be accommodated in this area in the past. Maximum length is 65 feet. The park has Wi-Fi, a swimming pool, 50-amp service, dog park, camp store, snack bar, planned activities and access to the river for fishing. (800) 562-2174 or (706) 946-0355

OREGON RV PARK GRADUALLY OPENS

Panelview RV Park is still under construction in Hermiston but RV sites can be reserved as soon as they are ready. The park’s name comes from the solar panels that provide power. When complete the park will have 49 RV sites, laundry, free Wi-Fi, showers, a dog park and a rental car for guests who want to visit nearby attractions such as wineries and golf. (458) 219-0202

OREGON CAMPGROUND TAKES SHAPE

The land for the Barbara S. and Walter F. Brown Memorial Park on the Siletz River was donated some years ago but only recently has Lincoln County been able to get clear title for a 19-site campground and road work. The first tents were pitched at the end of July. Now the first-come campground welcomes RV travelers for dry camping. The park has chemical toilets, picnic tables and barbecue pits at each site. There is no running water yet. Planned improvements include a water system, flush restrooms, septic system, additional campsites, camping cabins and trail improvements. Fish for Chinook and Steelhead on this section of the Siletz River, which is also popular for kayaking, drifting, and swimming in season. A volunteer camp host is on site April 1 to October 15. (541) 265-5747

PENNSYLVANIA FESTIVAL HAS RV PARKING

Camp Bisco is a rousing outdoor music festival held rain or shine on three stages in the concert venue at Montage Mountain, Scranton. Make plans now to attend the event July 8-10 next year. You’ll need tickets, RV reservations and government ID. Security is tight, so read the rules carefully. An RV camping pass is $400 and each occupant must have a festival ticket. Wastewater removal will be available for a fee. No hookups are provided. Bring everything you need for the weekend because leaving and re-entry are not allowed. The lineup of artists hasn’t been announced yet but count on seeing an A-list of groups and singles performing a variety program from EDM (electronic dance music) and jam music to hip-hop and rock. Go to campbisco.com

TENNESSEE TRAVELERS TO SEE NEW CAMPGROUND

Pigeon Forge Landing RV Resort is on track to open in the spring of 2021 in one of the Volunteer State’s most scenic areas. Sightsee Pigeon Forge, Sevierville and Smoky Mountain National Park. Fly fish, hike, bicycle. The new resort will have 165 concrete pads with full hookups including 30/50 amp power, Wi-Fi and cable TV. Go to the website, pigeonforgelanding.com for updates. Reservations will be available soon.

Stay Tuned

A luxury campground is coming to the massive DE Turf Sports Complex, Milford, Delaware. A developer hopes to break ground next spring for a 60-site campground with a swimming pool, playground and indoor recreation center. A nearby property is destined for up to five restaurants and a 105-room hotel.

Read more of Janet Groene’s Campground Chatter new and updates here.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her new Farley Halladay book, “May Misfire, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.

Please send us your campground news. Just fill out the form.