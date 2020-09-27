Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, September 26, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DISCLAIMER: This blog covers timely news for RV travelers. Information is believed current at press time but conditions are still changing quickly. Check ahead directly with the campground. Don’t rely on websites or Facebook. Full facilities and activities may not be open. Get specifics about rates, campground facilities, reservation policies, campsite specifications and the condition of access roads. No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

FULL ALERT: Schedules of openings, partial openings, re-closings and cancellations are still in flux and are fixed by state, county and city authorities. They may apply differently to private and public campgrounds and to residents versus non-residents of that state or county. Check ahead.

DATELINE: September 26, 2020



ALBERTA CAMPGROUND EXPANDS

In Cold Lake, the Municipal District Cold Lake Campground will reopen in future years with more and better everything. The 67 acres are buzzing with projects to be completed over the next three years. They include a boat launch, a marina for boats up to 25 feet long, improved roads, new RV campsites, a new water main, handicap campsites, drainage improvements and developed tent sites. 1-780-639-4121

ARKANSAS STATE PARK CELEBRATES SHADY PAST

Hook up with water and 50-amp power by reservation at Jacksonport State Park and travel back in time to discover the dark history of this once-raucous river town. A special exhibit now at the 1872 Courthouse Museum is titled “Con Men, Gamblers, and Thieves: The Crimes of Jackson County.” Costumed interpreters lead scheduled tours, which meet at the Visitor Center. 870-523-2143

BRITISH COLUMBIA LOSES POPULAR CAMPGROUND

There will be one less private campground near Okanagan Lake. Current plans in Kelowna call for Willow Creek Family Campground to be replaced with a massive tower complex of 322 housing units, a three-story parking facility and 20,000 square feet of commercial and retail space. Nearby Hiawatha RV Park and its campground are slated for redevelopment.

FLORIDA NATURE RESERVE TO OFFER CITY CAMPING

Located in St. Petersburg in a setting of 245 acres of pine flatwoods, sandy scrub, hammock, a lake, marsh and swamp, Boyd Hill Nature Preserve will include a campground, a new educational building, and a welcome center with meeting rooms. The first phase of the expansion will be 12 primitive campsites, then group sites and six cabins. A Pioneer Settlement will feature Florida cracker buildings and re-enactments of pioneer life.

FLORIDA PARK HOSTS WILDLIFE EXPERT

Camp at Collier-Seminole State Park, Naples, on November 3 to enjoy an hour-long talk by wildlife expert and park volunteer Paul Allen. He’ll talk about the rich population of creatures that live in the Everglades in and surrounding this park. The campground offers water and electric hookups, a dump station, grills, picnic tables, a laundry and restrooms. Nature talks, which are held often in this park, take place in the campground’s screened enclosure and on nature paths. Phone: (239) 394-3397 for information and make site reservations at ReserveAmerica, (800) 326-3521.

GEORGIA STATE PARK GOES TO THE DOGS

Bring the dog (and its leash and vaccination tags) to join the fun at Laura S. Walker State Park, Waycross, on October 10, when the Bark in The Park and Pet Costume Contest includes hikes for dogs and their people on the Big Creek Nature Trail. The park, which is near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, has 44 site-specific campsites. Reserve early. (912) 287-4900.

MINNESOTA WELCOMES NEW CAMPGROUND

Hardy’s Lake in the Woods RV Resort, Motley, celebrated its Grand Opening on September 26 with barbecue and tours of a 112-acre park that will offer 160 campsites, each 50 feet wide. The Hardy family, which operates of the Fish Trap Camping and RV Resort nearby, will offer full hook-ups, seasonal rentals, swimming pool, bathhouses, hiking and biking paths, paddlesports and fishing in Lena Lake or nearby Lake Shamineau. The resort will be open May 1 through September 30. For 2021 reservations call (218) 232-6472 or (218) 541-0130.

MISSOURI STATE PARK EXPANDS MARINA

Eight new covered boat slips have been added at Long Branch State Park, Macon, where focus is on boating, a marina and marina store, fishing, paddling and watersports on Long Branch Reservoir. The 1,828-acre park offers campsites with electric and site-specific reservations. (660) 773-5229

NEBRASKA CAMPGROUND HAS NEW LOOK

New owners of High Point RV Park, Kimball, took the reins at the long-vacant, 32-site campground earlier this year and gave it a complete make-over with new wiring, plumbing and water systems. The new look includes updating, a laundry, showers, bathrooms and new paint as well as 15 modern new campsites. All sites now have full hookups and are pull-through. Some sites have heated water lines for winter camping. (308) 230-2003.

VIRGINIA CAMPGROUND SET TO REOPEN SOON

The Bark Camp Recreation Area campground near Coeburn, closed for two years due to a water system failure, is on its way to reopening when replacement of the full water system is complete.

Stay Tuned

The initial phase of a 26-site RV park has been approved for the West Bay Acadia RV Campground in Gouldsboro, Maine. Reportedly, six sites are already in place. Features of the 33-acre project will include high-speed internet and views of West Bay.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com.

