Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, January 18, 2020

DISCLAIMER: Information is believed current at press time but conditions can change quickly. Check ahead for specifics about dates, rates and rules, as well as a campground’s location, site sizes and conditions, reservation policies and road conditions in the area. No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

DATELINE: January 18, 2020



CALIFORNIA CAMPING, WINE AND CHILI

Buellton and its wineries invite campers to the Flying Flags Campground and RV Resort for the Buellton Wine and Chili Festival. Bring your taste buds for a day of great food, family lawn games, craft brews, fine wines, vendor wares and live entertainers. Chili and salsa cooks will be vying for your vote. The full-service campground resort near Solvang has full hookups, a dog park, propane refill, restaurant and laundry.

FLORIDA CAMPGROUND TRIBUTE TO VAN HALEN

Spirit of the Suwannee is a full-service RV campground on the Suwannee River north of Live Oak, Florida. It attracts music lovers from all over the world for its nonstop calendar of blockbuster concerts all year. “Completely Unchained”, featuring the Van Halen Tribute Band from David Lee Roth to the Sammy Hagar years, takes place on April 11. Order concert tickets separately from campground reservations. Hot ticket concerts like this one, and also RV spaces, sell out early.

INDIAN POWWOW IN FLORIDA

Thunder on the Beach Powwow is a Native American powwow scheduled for February 14-16 at the Indian River County Fairgrounds, Vero Beach. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12. RV camping at the fairgrounds for this event is reserved through the Florida Indian Heritage Association, camping@ fiha.fl . The public is invited to enjoy hoop dancing, drum seminars, a tipi display, a lash and whip show, music, Native American foods and vendors.

MAINE PREPARES SUPER SUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL

From serious musicians and students to avid festival goers, the Ossipee Valley Music Festival at the fairgrounds in Hiram is always a must-see. Jam with others of all skill levels. Attend workshops and seminars. Hear some of country music’s top icons on four stages. Enter dance contests. Eat, drink, hang out, camp with hookups. Shop for arts and crafts. This is also the home of the New England Songwriting, Flatpicking and Banjo Championships. All camping and hookups are on first-come, first-served basis.

MARYLAND STATE PARKS WITH HOOKUPS

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, state parks that have campsites with hookups are Assateague, Deep Creek Lake, Greenbrier, Martinak, Patapsco Valley, Pocomoke River, Point Lookout, Rocky Gap, Smallwood, Susquehanna, Swallow Falls and Tuckahoe. At Cunningham Falls, formerly year-round campsites are closed for the season and will reopen April 1.

NEVADA TO HAVE WESTERN ANTIQUES EXTRAVAGANZA

Not just any antiques show, the Grass Valley Old West Show at the fairgrounds in Grass Valley attracts top dealers from throughout the nation showing museum-quality antiques from the Old West on May 8 and 9. Early admission on May 7 for $100 includes seminars, lunch and dinner. The full-service, pine-shaded RV park at the fairgrounds is open all year with a menu of sites from full-hookups to dry camping. Find it at the Gate 4 entrance on McCourtney Road.

NEW HAMPSHIRE SHEEP AND WOOL FESTIVAL

You don’t have to be a farmer to put this festival on your travel calendar. Everyone who loves sheep, alpacas, sheep dogs, sheep shearing and fiber arts as well as animal husbandry will find something to enjoy in the landmark Sheep and Wool Festival at the fairgrounds in Deerfield, May 12-13. Roving performers liven the day as you visit vendor booths, food stands, demonstrations and workshops on topics such as dyeing wool, spinning and knitting. RV camping is behind “G” Gate. Cost is $30.00 per night with water and electric or $20 nightly for dry camping.

NEW MEXICO SPRING FESTIVAL ARTS AND CRAFTS

The Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival in Albuquerque, scheduled for March 13-15, is a major arts event with juried categories in all disciplines from pottery to textiles, watercolors to jewelry. The deadline has passed for entries but there’s still time to attend as a shopper, collector and connoisseur of the arts. RV parking with hookups is available through EXPO New Mexico, (505) 292-7457.

NEW YORK TRAILBLAZER MUSIC FESTIVAL

The dates are June 12-14 for this year’s musical camp-out at Hunter Mountain, Hunter. Reserve early with a package that includes three days of big-name country music performers plus your choice of camping options. Headliners and major acts play the Main Stage. Several artists perform in the Shiner Bock Tap House on the Thursday night preceding the festival and also between main stage sets on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

TEXAS THEME PARK IS NEW RESORT FOR RVERS

Why go all the way to Disney World when Texas has its own theme park with RV camping? Grand Texas Resort, which opened last June on I-69 at New Caney, has full-hookups with up to 50-amp power, dog run, multiple shower rooms, clubhouse with free coffee and family movies, fenced playground, free cable, wi-fi, pool with Jacuzzi and easy access to a world of activities from the water park to zip lines. Seventy-two pads are 75′ in length, and 98 sites are pull-through. Just 10 minutes down the highway find a big selection of shops and restaurants.

Stay Tuned

By 2021, Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park in Monticello Township, Minnesota, is expected to have 44 campsites, half of them with full hook-ups. Also being added are showers, restrooms and cabins that sleep five or six people each. At least some facilities may be open year-round.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition

