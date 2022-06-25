The campground was crowded, noisy, smoky… and wonderful

The campground was crowded, noisy, filled with campfire smoke … and just plain wonderful! We joined the ranks of the weekend warriors, at least for this one weekend. We camped with close and extended family this past weekend at a Jellystone Park in Warrens, Wisconsin.

Happy weekend-warrior campers

We arrived on a Thursday and watched the campground fill up, trailer by trailer. Happy families with oodles of kids and dogs spilled out of trucks and cars. Camp chairs, firewood, tables and grills were not far behind. Ice houses, tiny pull-behinds, and humongous fifth wheels were favored.

There was so much excitement in the air—it was contagious! We started camping here about 29 years ago with our young kids. It was the first time we could let them run free while we relaxed. I was instantly in love!

The park has changed over the years. It has expanded and gotten more expensive with more amenities. But it still carries the same excitement for the next generation of campers that it had for us.

Does the poor construction or crowding even matter?

On this website, we often talk about the poor construction of RVs. But does poor construction even matter to these weekend warriors? They seem thrilled with their new RVs. They are just happy to be camping.

We talk about campground crowding as a blight on our enjoyment. Here it is crowded… but no blight. We were packed in like sardines! And for this, I made reservations a year ago! Actually, it was three years ago, but COVID got in the way… twice.

Controlled chaos

The campground is crowded and the air is foggy with campfire smoke. Each site has a fire going and a group seated around it. Noise is high, traffic is horrific and sometimes a kid runs through our site. There are kids on bikes everywhere, babies crying, families playing games, campfires roaring, golf carts speeding along and cars trying to get through at a mile an hour.

So what’s to like?

Family. Generations of family. Squeals of laughter. Eating together. Crafts, water park, outdoor movies and mini-golf. Joy. The kids watch Yogi ride by in a golf cart. It reminds me of going to an overpacked concert but coming out happy.

Welcome the weekend warriors

Welcome to you, the weekend warrior. We have joined your ranks and, just like you, we need to pack up on Sunday to get back to our camp host job four hours away. I am thankful for the patch of green to put our chairs on, full hookups, and that the cable was not working. I’m thankful for family, and for our son being able to pass on the joy to his son. Thank you for the years.

