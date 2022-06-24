Propane danger forces big recall of Heartland RVs

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2022 Cyclone, Gravity, Sundance, Big Country, Big Horn, Big Horn Traveler, Elkridge, Fuel, North Trail, Landmark, Lithium, Milestone, Torque, Trail Runner, Pioneer, Prowler, and Road Warrior travel trailers. The quick disconnect fittings in the LP gas system may be cracked, causing a gas leak. More than 12,000 RVs may be affected by this recall.

A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury or worse. If you own one of these RVs, please take action to get the issue fixed.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the quick disconnect fittings, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 17, 2022. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032. Heartland’s number for this recall is 99.01.67.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1058b